Portions of this information are based on facts provided by the arrested individuals. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FEB. 11

Louisiana State Police

• Rafael Gonzalez-Nunez, 29, 1121 Lee Ave., Houma, forgery, unlawful production or possession of fraudulent ID documents, identity theft.

• Joel Aguirre-Gonzalez, 45, 218 Plant Road, Houma, holding for other agency, improper lane usage, driving without a license, possession of alcohol in vehicle, expired registration, DWI.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Tyler Payne, 27, 111 St. Matt St., Montegut, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, no seat belt.

• Casey Dardar, 33, 129 Reggie Lane, Montegut, contempt of court, failure to appear in court.

• Logan Bland, 23, 4563 Mill Creek St., Houma, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia.

• Roger Falgout Jr., 31, 511 Marietta Place, Gray, domestic abuse battery.

• Bryson Pitre, 19, 1308½ Lafayette St., Houma, six counts of attempted second-degree murder.

• Donald Blanchard Jr., 40, 207 Linda St., Houma, drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute meth.

• Derrick Enke, 34, 1610 Lacroix Drive, Houma, fugitive.

• Jarius Morgan, 45, 409 Priscilla St., Houma, violation of protective orders.

• Kirby Palmore, 36, 7022 Yorktown Drive, New Orleans, holding for other agency.

• Jeffery Mouton, 57, 4667 W. Main St., Houma, failure to appear in court, driving with a suspended license, improper turning, possession of meth.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Louis Glapion, 40, 8630 Haynes Blvd., New Orleans, possession of schedule III drugs.

• Mark Barrow, 54, 101 Park Ave., Thibodaux, attempted theft, simple criminal property damage.

• Jennifer Chiasson, 38, 326 Danos St., Raceland, drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, possession of Klonopin.

• Danon Fulwiley, 19, 385 Triple Oaks Drive, Raceland, simple burglary, criminal trespassing.

• Jason Gilmore, 34, 115 West Ave., Napoleonville, contempt of court.

• Michael Gros, 56, 134 Myrtle Drive, Raceland, drug paraphernalia, possession of meth.

• Troy Jackson Sr., 49, 182 Al’s Trailer Park, Gray, two counts of contempt of court.

Houma Police Department

• Keith Patterson, 29, 601 Prevost Drive, Houma, distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, drug paraphernalia, distribution of ecstasy, accessory to obstruction of justice, illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under 17, transactions involving drug proceeds.

• Ariona Walker, 25, 601 Prevost Drive, Houma, two counts of failure to appear in court, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession with intent to distribute heroin, drug paraphernalia, distribution of ecstasy, accessory to obstruction of justice, illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under 17.

• Scott Price Jr., 30, 201 Cretin Lane, Houma, modified exhaust system, parole violation, speeding, no seat belt, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, switched plates, illegal possession of stolen things, distribution of Xanax.

• Allen Charles, 22, 149 Wayne Ave., Houma, no seat belt, three counts of failure to appear in court, telephone harassment, three counts of failure to pay fines and costs.

• Caleb Wilson, 27, 1145 Roussell St., Houma, interference with emergency communication, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

• Joseph Boudwin, 43, 500 Middlewood Drive, Houma, simple assault, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

• Daniel Howe, 28, 512 Paris Lane, Houma, monetary instrument abuse.

Thibodaux Police Department

• Eddie Caldwell, 57, 160 Williams St., Raceland, theft.

• Louis Glapion, 40, 8630 Haynes Blvd., New Orleans, disturbing the peace, simple assault.

Lockport Police Department

• Leroy Hebert Jr., 55, 178 Comeaux Drive, Lockport, three counts of contempt of court.

• Gerard Mosley, 29, 572 Roselawn Ave., Houma, contempt of court.

FEB. 12

Louisiana State Police

• Denise Pharagood, 47, 157 Sparks Court, Schriever, possession of alcohol in vehicle, DWI, improper lane usage.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Kelly Conn, 26, 110 Janabeth St., Houma, two counts of failure to appear in court.