Musical acts, food truck vendors and sponsors are being sought for this year’s Live at the Plaza concert series.

Hosted by Tuscaloosa City Hall, this summer will mark the sixth consecutive year of free musical performances at Government Plaza that now draws up to 1,500 to 2,500 attendees each week.

The free-to-attend concerts will take place every Friday night in June and July, as well as select dates in the fall.

Acts are currently being scheduled and to highlight the diverse musical offerings of Tuscaloosa and the surrounding area.

Those interested in performing at Live at the Plaza are urged to apply online at Tuscaloosa.com/LATP by March 27.

A schedule of performers will be released at the end of April.

Exhibitor space also will be available on Government Plaza during each concert.

Local non-profit groups, organizations and retailers can rent these spaces for $25 per performance.

Food trucks and catering vendors may also apply to serve at each performance. Food vendors and exhibitors can also apply online at Tuscaloosa.com/LATP.

And those interested in sponsorship opportunities for the Live at the Plaza series were asked to contact Michelle Smart at msmart@tuscaloosa.com.

Alcohol consumption for the concert series will be governed by the Downtown Entertainment District.

Entertainment district guidelines have controlled alcohol use for the Live at the Plaza concerts since 2017. Under these rules, no outside alcohol can be brought in but drinks can be purchased from participating restaurants and bars and then taken to Government Plaza as well as other areas within the district, which includes several downtown blocks.

Before the 2017 series of concerts, then-Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson urged the City Council to adopt the district in order to help police officers know when and where the open consumption of alcoholic beverages is allowed.

He also said it would prevent those who bring large amounts of booze to the event from wanting to finish it all before they leave.

But it also meant that, unlike in previous years, attendees would not be allowed to bring in their own alcohol and required all alcoholic drinks to be purchased from a participating vendor and contained in a designated entertainment district cup.

Live at the Plaza began in 2015 at the urging of former District 4 Councilman Matt Calderone, who developed the idea in conjunction with his wife, Claire.

Before resigning his seat last year after moving out of the district, Calderone said the event evolved into something more popular and successful than he could have predicted.

“I think it’s far exceeded everyone’s expectations — it certainly has mine,” Calderone said. “All credit goes to the city staff for taking to the level it is now.

“We’ve kept it all centered around people and the music in this community and I think that’s really a beautiful thing. It would be my hope, in downtown Tuscaloosa and in this community, that there would be something great to do every night.”

