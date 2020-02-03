Right now, the chances of severe weather are rated as slight.

Officials are monitoring the possibility of severe thunderstorms affecting our area from Wednesday into Thursday.

At the moment, the chances of that happening are slight, according to the Mobile office of the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain Wednesday night is 90 percent and 100 percent on Thursday for the Fort Walton Beach area, and 90 percent both time periods for Bay County.

Forecasters say a potential for heavy rain exists during that period, somewhere in the 2- to 4-inch range.

Also, the possibility exists that a severe thunderstorm could occur Wednesday night into early Thursday, with high winds.

After a cold front moves through the area, skies should clear with temperatures in the mid-40s at night and 60s in the daytime.