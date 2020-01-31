Grambling State (9-11, 3-4) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-16, 2-5)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State battles Arkansas-Pine Bluff as both teams have lost their last fourth conference games. Grambling State's last SWAC win came against the Southern Jaguars 61-56 on Jan. 11. Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost 68-57 to Texas Southern on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Tigers are led by seniors Ivy Smith Jr. and DeVante Jackson. Smith has averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals while Jackson has recorded 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Marquell Carter and Dequan Morris, who are scoring 9.3 and 9.2 per game, respectively.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Lions have scored 58.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 47.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.SOLID SMITH JR.: Smith has connected on 25 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He's also made 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-8 when they allow 71 or more points and 9-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Golden Lions are 0-16 when they score 60 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 60.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Tigers are 3-11 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is rated second among SWAC teams with an average of 72.7 points per game. The Tigers have put up only 60 points per game over their four-game losing skid, however.

