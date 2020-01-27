The Druid, a proposed 16-room hotel that will replace the current River Hill Apartments, has cleared preliminary City Council approval for construction.

More hotel rooms are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa.

The apartments at the corner of Greensboro Avenue and Jack Warner Parkway will not be demolished. Rather, they will be renovated and converted from their current arrangement of 42 individual units into 16 one- and two-story hotel rooms, according to plans submitted to City Hall.

"The idea is to make these buildings feel new again," said Jordan Morris of Ward Scott Architecture, the Tuscaloosa-based firm that has designed the hotel.

Morris said the plans call for removing the current railings, exterior doors and windows and replacing them with modern materials and a gray-and-gold color scheme.

"All of that is really putting a new face on the facility," Morris said.

None of the rooms will have kitchenettes and, under the current zoning, stays can last no longer than 30 days.

Pending a final approval by the City Council because the building falls within the Downtown Riverfront Overlay District, The Druid’s 16 hotel rooms will be built next to an eight-room, Crimson Tide-themed hotel that was approved last year to occupy the former Saga Resource Partners building at 221 Greensboro Ave.

Neither of these hotels will have on-site staff and instead use technology to handle check-ins and check-outs, officials said.

Slated for a May 2021 completion, The Druid and boutique hotel will join a growing list of downtown hotels that have been built or began construction in recent years. These include:

• The Comfort Inn and Suites, still under construction just west of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and across the street from the Synovus bank building, is a four-story, 89-room hotel with a 92-space parking lot, an indoor swimming pool and a 24-hour business center and market for guests. First announced in 2016, unforeseen issues discovered by civil engineers and issues with relocating utilities have delayed this project.

• The Homewood Suites by Hilton, a 114-room hotel planned for the former Farmers Market lot at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Greensboro Avenue and across from The Druid, began construction in September. When complete, it’s will have a fitness center, lounge, rooftop bar, meeting areas, outdoor swimming pool and basketball court.

• The 91-room Hotel Indigo opened alongside the river in September 2016 after about a year of construction.

• The 154-room Embassy Suites hotel, approved by the City Council in 2012, opened in February 2015 on the northwest corner of Greensboro Avenue and University Boulevard.

• In August 2015, the 113-room Home2 Suites by Hilton opened in the 2600 block of University Boulevard just west of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South. It was approved for construction in 2013.

