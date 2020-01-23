More than 60 people came out to parade through Port St. Joe Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dream of folks of all color learning to talk and work together.

The parade began at City Hall and picked up some people along the way to Avenue G.

From there, the celebration, and the growing crowd, moved to the Washington High School gym for some food, fellowship, dance recitals and keynote speaker Henry Lawrence, a former NFL player who now is a motivational speaker and operates a youth outreach organization. {Photos by Debbie Hooper at joebay.com and Tim Croft of The Star} ----Tim Croft