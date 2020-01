A controlled burn was conducted within the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve last week as environmental specialists work to reduce the risk of wildfires by ridding the forest areas of undergrowth. The controlled burn took place last Friday bayside of SR/CR 30A and just north of Cape San Blas Road. The South Gulf Volunteer Fire Department had a unit standing by as the burning took place in area of the buffer where residences were nearby. Photos courtesy of Donna McDermott --- Tim Croft