BONIFAY - The Holmes County High School Drama Department recently competed at the Florida Theatre Conference at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Florida. Competing against public, private and charter schools from all over the state, HCHS presented one act of their spring drama “Into the Woods.” Three HCHS students were recognized for their performances. Sophomore Jevin Johnson was presented with the Judges Special Actor Award for his role as the cow, Milky White. Senior Bryce Etheridge won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role for his portrayal of the Baker. Senior Laura Whitaker was presented with an All Star Cast award for her performance of the Baker’s Wife. The HCHS Drama department is directed by Mr. Ricky Ward.

“On behalf of the Holmes County Times Advertiser, congratulations on your acheivement!” - K. William Boyer, Editor. Holmes County Times Advertiser and Washington County News

