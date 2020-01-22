West Alabama Works will host a job fair for employment at the Lear Corp.

West Alabama Works will host a job fair for employment at the Lear Corp. from 5-7 p.m. at Lake View Elementary School, 21610 Youngblood Parkway in McCalla.

Lear Corp. is a supplier for Mercedes-Benz U.S. International. Salaries start at $15.15 an hour and Lear Corp. representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

"Our automotive industry is booming in West Alabama, and now is the perfect time to start a career in the industry," said Donny Jones, executive director of West Alabama Works.

Attendees are advised to dress in a business-casual style and treat the event like a job interview.

For more information, go to www.westalabamaworks.com.