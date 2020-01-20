HOLMES COUNTY - Bailey Miller from the Bethlehem FFA Chapter won 1st place at the Florida FFA District 1 Tractor Operations Competiton. Bailey is pictured with his FFA Advisor, Russ Stafford. Bethlehem will now advance to the State Finals for the second consecutive year in Plant City, FL.

“On behalf of the Holmes County Times Advertiser, congratulations on your acheivement!” - K. William Boyer, Editor. Holmes County Times Advertiser and Washington County News

Does your school have a special recognition you would like recognized in the paper? Email them to our editor at kboyer@chipleypaper.com and let him give you a shout out in the paper.