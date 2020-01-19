New Orleans Pelicans (16-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-22, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Memphis Grizzlies. Ingram is 10th in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 3-3 against division opponents. Memphis is the leader in the Western Conference with 17.4 fast break points led by Ja Morant averaging 2.7.

The Pelicans are 1-5 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is 4-15 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies and Pelicans square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made 3-pointers and averages 17.8 points while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks has averaged 19 points and added 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Ingram is averaging 25.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball has averaged nine assists and scored 17.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 122 points, 47.3 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 121.9 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.8 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee).

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (elbow), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (back), Zion Williamson: out (knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.