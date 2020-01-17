PACE — The growth in Pace and Pea Ridge continues with three businesses opening and three more under construction.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened on Jan. 15 at 4976 US Highway 90 in Pea Ridge. Local resident Sam Cleaver was hired by the Georgia-based company as the site manger.

"We will have free car washes for our grand opening," Clever said.

The free car wash offer will last until Sunday Jan. 19. The free car washes generate customer interest and provide training opportunities for new employees, Cleaver said.

"We believe our training and culture is different," Cleaver said. "What makes us different is we provide exceptional customer service."

According to Cleaver, all employees are empowered to take care of and attend to any problems they see.

Chantilly Place Shopping Center at 5711 U.S. Highway 90 is the location of Mexico City Home Decor and Accessories.

The store opened in November 2019, and is owned by the Barragan family, who also own the La Hacienda restaurants in Milton and Pace.

"We sell furnishings made in Mexico City," said store manager Mina Barragan.

The store has a large selection of Mexican-themed shoes and dresses for women and girls. If you are looking for a Mariachi hat or pottery from Mexico, they sell those items too.

Nash Plaza’s newest tenant is the Rock N Roll Sushi restaurant. The address is 4551 Watkins Street Unit A.

The rock ’n’ roll music-themed sushi restaurant opened in December 2019 and is owned by Kolby Boesen and Amy Murph. The restaurant is decorated with musical instruments on the walls and internally-lit metal portraits of rock legends.

Firestone Tire Store has started construction next to Pace Dental Care on U.S. Highway 90. A Discount Tire Store will go next to Firestone.

Plaza Woodbine is a three-tenant strip shopping center under construction near the Five Points intersection in Pace. A Domino’s Pizza will be the first tenant. Completion dates for the businesses under construction were not available.