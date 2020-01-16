The daughter of former Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace will be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to discuss her book about her reconciliation with her father’s segregationist past.

The daughter of former Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace will be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to discuss her book about her reconciliation with her father’s segregationist past.

Peggy Wallace Kennedy will also sign copies of her memoir, "The Broken Road," during an appearance at at Tuscaloosa Public Library, 1801 Jack Warner Parkway, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

As a young girl, Wallace Kennedy says she watched as her father stood in the schoolhouse door to prevent two black students from enrolling at the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963. Later, as a mother, she said that her 9-year-old son’s reaction to learning about that event inspired her to come to terms with her family’s history.

"Why did Paw Paw do those things to other people?" her son asked while visiting the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site and Museum in Atlanta.

She writes that her son’s question "awakened in me the deep desire to create my own chapter in the Wallace saga."

Her memoir, written with her husband, former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Mark Kennedy, examines the politics of civil rights and her family’s life in spotlight.

Wallace, who died in 1998, served four terms as Alabama’s governor and ran for president in 1968, 1972 and 1976.

Her mother, Tuscaloosa County native Lurleen B. Wallace, became the first woman to be elected governor in Alabama in 1966. Lurleen Wallace died of cancer 15 months into her term of office.

The book discusses Wallace Kennedy’s efforts to reconcile her adoration for her father while recognizing the impact of the phrase he coined: "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever."

She also details her father’s renunciation of his racist past later in his life.

"My story is much like that of the broken road, heaved up and cracked for the truth of what power can do. It mingles amid history for the sake of truth, gives rise to the inspiration that no matter who we belonged to ’each of us can overcome,’ and offers hope that America will take the ’road less traveled by’ before it is too late," she wrote in the book.