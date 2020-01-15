Montez Vantarus Spradley, 37, and Seth Schuyler Williams, 27, both pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including being convicted felons in possession of guns when they committed new crimes.

Two men from Tuscaloosa have been sentenced to lengthy federal prison sentences.

Montez Vantarus Spradley, 37, and Seth Schuyler Williams, 27, both pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including being convicted felons in possession of guns when they committed new crimes.

Tuscaloosa Police arrested Spradley in March after he hit his girlfriend in the head with a gun and threatened to kill her during a domestic dispute. Spradley spent time on death row for killing Mountain Brook Middle School lunchroom cashier Marlene Johnson in 2004.

A jury convicted Spradley of capital murder in 2008 after a trial that relied on the testimony of his ex-girlfriend and a jailhouse snitch. Appellate attorneys later found that the girlfriend had given a statement to police after she was promised $10,000 of reward money.

He was set to go on trial a second time, but took an Alford plea – when a defendant pleads guilty because it’s in their best interest, but doesn’t admit guilt. Spradley also pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness after his ex-girlfriend said he kicked her in the stomach when she was eight months pregnant because she spoke with police.

He was released from prison in 2015.

“Spradley spent the last 17 years traveling through the revolving doors of overwhelmed state courthouses and over-crowded prisons,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said. “His next 19 years will be spent locked away in a federal prison.”

Spradley’s sentence was driven by his extensive criminal history, according to the release, which included prior convictions for second-degree assault, second-degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance, as well as the murder and witness intimidation convictions.

“ATF’s priority of removing the criminal element that uses firearms in domestic violence situations is clearly evident with this sentencing,” said Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

Williams had two prior convictions for second-degree manufacturing a controlled substance when he was arrested in July.

Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were conducting surveillance at a home known for drug activity when they saw a man hand off a package to the passenger of a red sedan.

The driver of the car led the officers on a pursuit down Jack Warner Parkway and eventually stopped after crossing the Bryant Bridge. Williams, the passenger, told the officers he encouraged the drive to keep going, saying the pursuers were bounty hunters.

Once they broke the car window and forced Williams from the car, the investigators found baggies, a digital scale and a revolver. Officers found a concealed bag containing 12.9 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine during a strip search at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

“Society needs protection from this dangerous class of repeat offenders, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are providing it,” Town said. “Williams will spend the next 262 months in a federal prison bed with no sanctuary of parole.”