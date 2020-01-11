New Orleans Pelicans (14-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans face the Boston Celtics. Ingram ranks 10th in the league scoring 25.4 points per game.

The Celtics are 14-3 in home games. Boston averages 14 turnovers per game and is 14-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pelicans are 7-13 in road games. New Orleans ranks second in the Western Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Josh Hart averaging 3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 8.2 rebounds and averages 8.7 points. Kemba Walker is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

JJ Redick leads the Pelicans averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 15.7 points per game and shooting 46.4 percent from beyond the arc. Ingram is shooting 46.2 percent and has averaged 25.6 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 46 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: day to day (illness), Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip).

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (elbow), Zion Williamson: out (knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.