The Associated Press

Thursday

Jan 9, 2020 at 12:01 AM


BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amite 53, Franklinton 25

Assumption 68, Dutchtown 51

Baker 77, Mentorship Academy 69

Breaux Bridge 38, North Vermilion 30

Brusly 69, Runnels 55

East Jefferson 57, Ben Franklin 25

Fisher 47, Ecole Classique 43

Independence 74, Albany 56

King 73, West St. John 53

Lutcher 65, Thrive 43

Mandeville 69, Varnado 54

South Plaquemines 66, Pine 63

Springfield 61, Central Private 60

University (Lab) 66, Hammond 23

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amite 78, Franklinton 31

Archbishop Hannan 52, Covington 49

Karr 65, McDonogh #35 25

Kentwood 39, Woodlawn (BR) 22

Lee Magnet 73, John Curtis Christian 47

North Central 50, Pine Prairie 47

Pine 41, South Plaquemines 40

Port Allen 53, Livonia 43

South Lafourche 59, Denham Springs 32

Springfield 56, Central Private 27

St. Amant 51, St. Martin's 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/