FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A day after Hallandale Beach police shot an 80-year-old man, he was facing charges from the encounter that left him hospitalized.

Many of the details of what happened in the moments before police shot Richard Barker remain unclear.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, someone called 911 and said there was dead body in the yard on Northeast 10th Street in Hallandale Beach. No body was ever found.

But when police arrived, they found a man slumped over a trash can and approached him to see if he needed help. The man had tried to end his life by shooting himself in the head but survived, according to a police dispatch report.

It's unclear what, if anything, Barker did that led the officer to shoot. But an officer, apparently seeing Barker's gun, opened fire multiple times. The man "introduced a weapon and one officer was forced to fire upon him with multiple shots," the police department said.

Barker, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, was detained on two counts of aggravated assault of an officer, court records show. He still was receiving medical treatment Tuesday so he didn't appear in court.

RaShana Dabney-Donovan, a spokeswoman for the Hallandale Beach Police Department, said she planned to release the name of the officer who opened fire, but she hadn't done so as of Tuesday.

Barker spent close half his life in the same triplex in Hallandale Beach. Last week, he learned he was going to have to move apartments because of a late December rainstorm. Heavy rains on Dec. 23 pulverized an almost 80-year-old record, dropping over 7 inches of rain in a few hours and topping the record by nearly 5 1/2 inches.

Barker was unhappy when Popa gave him the news that he would to move, Popa recalled Tuesday.

Popa planned on making the transition smooth, telling Barker that he could move to the neighboring apartment while his apartment was gutted and renovated.

Still, the news didn't sit well with Barker, an otherwise happy tenant, Popa said.

Popa said he has owned the unit Barker has lived in for about 25 years, and they were neighbors when Popa first purchased the triplex in the 1100 block of Northeast 10th Street.

Popa said Barker lived in the building long before he bought it. Records show Barker has lived there at least since mid-1980s. "He is one of my kindest, best tenants," Popa said.

Popa said landlords should be so lucky to have a kind, and considerate tenant like Barker who frequently collected mangoes for Popa, cleaned up debris from plants and dragged the trash cans down to the curb — all typical landlord chores.

"To me, he has always been the nicest person," Popa said. "I've never seen him made, angry or upset."