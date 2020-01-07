After losing more than 150 pounds, Florida resident Christian Montijo is headed to basic training to join the U.S. Army in South Carolina.

Christian Montijo, a 28-year-old father of two, had a dream to enlist in the U.S. Army but his weight was holding him back.

"I got to a point in my life that I thought if I keep going on this path, I’m just going to keep gaining weight and get to a point that I’m either going to die or be in a wheelchair something like that," Montijo said.

He took matters into his own hands and began meal prepping and substituting sugary sodas for water.

"You don’t gain weight 100 pounds in a week or in a month — it’s over time, so the same way that it takes time for you to gain weight it’s going to take time to lose the weight," Montijo told WKRN.

After months of sticking to his plan and dropping 165 pounds, he’s finally headed to basic training in South Carolina.

"My kids are the biggest thing. They’re young, so I know they have a lot of energy so I want to keep up with them," Montijo said.

