Nearly a decade has passed since the deadliest tornado in Tuscaloosa’s history carved a 5.9-mile path of destruction through the city, though for most people who lived through that storm on April 27, 2011, it probably seems like yesterday.

Fifty-three people did not survive it and hundreds, if not thousands, more were injured.

An estimated 12 percent of the city – from Rosedale to 15th Street, from McFarland Boulevard to Alberta – was either damaged or destroyed by what has since been classified as an EF-4 twister that, at times, spanned a mile wide. Shopping centers and neighborhoods were leveled by the near-200 mph winds.

The twister dropped from the sky in northern Greene County, just outside the Tuscaloosa County line, and crossed into the city at about 5:10 p.m.

Unlike most tornadoes, this one didn’t bounce along its path. Rather, it remained rooted to the ground for an estimated 80.7 miles as it carved a diagonal path of damage and devastation into north-central Jefferson County, just missing the metropolitan area of Birmingham.

The prevailing sentiment was that Tuscaloosa would never be the same after that storm, but that’s likely true for the people who lived through the other deadly, destructive tornadoes that have occurred throughout Tuscaloosa’s history.

These were the worst:

March 4, 1842

Numerous homes and stables were damaged or destroyed in a tornado that killed at least one person and injured at least 10, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service.

The tornado whipped up about 6 a.m. and traveled for about 19 miles, with the west Tuscaloosa community known as “New Town” taking the brunt of the damage.

Alabama author Donna R. Causey posted on her website, AlabamaPioneers.com, that Dr. S. M. Meek, father of Judge A. B. Meek, wrote in his journal that it was about 66 degrees when the storm struck.

“Thomas Cumming’s two-story brick dwelling was blown down and his second daughter, a beautiful girl of about sixteen years of age, instantly killed as she was on her knees at prayer …,” Meek wrote as he listed devastation wrought by the storm. “I thank God that at the time she was on her knees in prayer. I hope she went home to her Heavenly Father. O, my God, how short and uncertain is human life. How vast the issues of time and eternity in the Almighty hands!”

March 21, 1932

Dubbed “The Northport Tornado,” this storm struck at about 4 p.m., destroying 98 homes and damaging hundreds of others.

Reports from The Tuscaloosa News at the time said at least 2,000 people were left temporarily homeless as the Northport and Tuscaloosa area “was almost like a city hit by a bomb.”

Druid City Hospital, as it was known then, was not equipped to handle such a disaster, forcing a gymnasium on the University of Alabama campus to be converted into a temporary hospital.

Most of the fatalities and injuries were from the Northport area, where 38 were listed dead and another 300 injured.

The tornado wiped out the Tuscaloosa Country Club – a clock there was stopped at 4:01 p.m. – but the storm missed downtown Tuscaloosa.

December 16, 2000

The strongest tornado to hit the state of Alabama in the month of December since 1950, this F4 tornado killed 11 people and injured another 144, according to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency.

The tornado began at 12:54 p.m. in southwestern Tuscaloosa County on the west side of the Black Warrior River and headed in a familiar northeasterly direction into an area of homes south of Shelton State Community College and crossed Interstate 20/59 between exits 76 and 77 where it dissipated rapidly at 1:12 p.m. as it moved into an open, unpopulated area.

The tornado was on the ground for a total of 18 miles, reaching a width of 750 yards at its maximum size.