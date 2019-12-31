No one has a crystal ball, but here are five things Tuscaloosa area residents can expect in 2020:

• Bryant-Denny Stadium’s new look: A $106 million renovation project at Bryant-Denny Stadium is expected to be complete in time for the University of Alabama’s home football opener against Georgia State on Sept. 12. The upgrade includes larger video score boards in the corners of the stadium, a student concourse, more premium seating options along with lounge and club space, the relocation of the press box to the east side of the stadium, upgrades to the locker room and recruiting lounge, a renovation to the tunnel that the team uses to enter the field, more elevators, and an extension of the Walk of Champions into the Game Day Locker Room via a new tunnel.

• Orange cone updates: Set to end in 2020 are two road projects that are currently thorns for Tuscaloosa motorists.

A $23.7 million to improve Lurleen Wallace Boulevard downtown remains on pace for completion by spring 2020.

This project is adding left and right turning lanes to both the northbound and southbound corridors while moving parallel parking spots to side streets to increase the effective capacity of the roadway.

The construction, which began in June 2018, is part of a jointly-funded project between ALDOT and the city of Tuscaloosa to improve capacity on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard for the 72,000 vehicles that use it daily.

And on Interstate 20/59, an $83.4 million project to widen the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 to three lanes from about a mile north of Exit 76 to just south of the McFarland Boulevard bridge is set to end December 2020.

This project also involves the installation of a crimson-colored suspension bridge over McFarland Boulevard that will act as a gateway to the city of Tuscaloosa.

But as this works ends, more road work is set to begin.

A $65.5 million project to upgrade and improvement to Alabama Highway 69 South at Skyland Boulevard could be under way by the end of the year.

Currently slated to go out for bids in April, this project is meant to improve the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Alabama Highway 69 South with an elevated bridge over the intersection that will allow Highway 69 traffic to pass through without stopping.

This bridge also includes separate ramps for the nearly 6,000 vehicles per day to access Interstate 20/59 and additional lanes to bring motorists down to the surface in order to gain access via traffic signals to Skyland Boulevard or Oscar Baxter Drive.

Additional work will add travel lanes between the Skyland/69 intersection and Plantation Road as well as optimize traffic signals, meant to smooth traffic flow from the Skyland/69 intersection to Plantation Road, and construct a multi-use recreational trail alongside the highway from Plantation Road to Old Greensboro Road to Skyland Boulevard.

• Tua be or not Tua be?: University of Alabama football fans will want to circle Jan. 20 on their calendars. That day is the deadline for underclassmen to declare their intention to enter the NFL Draft. Fans will definitely know who’s leaving and who’s staying by then, but individual players could declare their intentions before the deadline. All eyes will be on record-setting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is rehabilitating after a season-ending hip injury. Tagovailoa has said he will consult with his family and weigh the risks and rewards before announcing a decision. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III will also be making the same decision, along with running back Najee Harris, safety Xavier McKinney and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills.

• The art of the deal: Two of the Tuscaloosa area’s biggest art festivals have already announced their dates. The Druid City Arts Festival is set for April 3-4 at Government Plaza. This is the 11th year of the festival, which features local artists, musicians and food. Last year, the Druid City Arts Festival expanded to two days for the first time. And, the 49th annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts will be held Oct. 10-11 in Northport. Kentuck features more than 270 nationally and internationally acclaimed folk and contemporary artists and expert craftspeople, as well as interactive demonstrations by expert craftspeople, music and spoken word poetry.

• Putting on a show: So far, four shows have been announced for the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater’s 2020 schedule. Brantley Gilbert will kick off the season on April 17, followed by the Avett Brothers on April 24. The Lumineers will perform at the amphitheater on May 13 and the Tedeschi Trucks Band is set for June 28. More shows will be added in the coming months. For more information, go to www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.

