The new year begins Wednesday, and here are three things we'd like to see happen before it ends:

1. MORE LOCAL JOBS

Terrebonne and Lafourche are still struggling from an offshore oil bust that in the summer of 2020 will have lasted six years. That's a long time, especially for the 25,000 people who have lost jobs since the bust began.

Turning around an economy so dependent on oil, for so long, will also take time. And it will take contributions from lots of individuals, groups and institutions.

But six years into this disaster, it's well past time for residents to demand action and accountability from some of the institutions whose main function is to encourage jobs and a healthy economy. And that means asking not only what those institutions, and the people who run them, are doing about it but what concrete results -- or at least progress toward those results -- they have to show for their efforts.

The most obvious are the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority and the Thibodaux-based South Louisiana Economic Council. Both receive tax money to support their missions, and residents are justified in asking what those tax dollars have produced in the way of jobs. Though it's not their main mission, the Terrebonne and Lafourche parish councils and parish presidents play a role. So do elected state legislators and members of Congress.

After six years, Terrebonne and Lafourche need more than lofty plans, long-term goals or incremental progress. They need something that will really move the needle economically. They need lots of good jobs quickly.

2. REVERSE OUTMIGRATION

For the past few years, census estimates show more people have been leaving than coming to Terrebonne and Lafourche. The same is true for Louisiana as a whole.

Studies have also shown Louisiana is losing more of its brightest, college-educated young adults than almost every other state, a trend many refer to as a "brain drain."

To our knowledge, no one is examining what specifically is causing this problem locally and taking responsibility for reversing the trend. And statewide, though some groups and government officials have pledged to do it, what's really needed is a focused plan with measurable goals and someone who will take responsibility for getting the job done.

3. NO HURRICANES

Enough said.

