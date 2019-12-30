Christina Curtis was arrested in July after four toddlers attending a Valparaiso day care center suffered broken legs on a single day.

VALPARAISO — Christina Curtis, who in July was arrested and charged with breaking the legs of four toddlers in her care at a local day care center, is scheduled to be tried Jan. 27 for child abuse.

An arrest report filed by a Valparaiso Police Department investigator states that all four of the injured little boys were fine on the morning of May 21 when their parents dropped them off at the Kids Discovery Learning Center on John Sims Parkway where Curtis was employed.

“Upon returning to pick them up in the afternoon, the children were showing signs of distress and could not stand or walk,” the report said.

The story of Curtis’s arrest was among the top ten most viewed in 2019 by Northwest Florida Daily News readers.

The children who were injured ranged in age from 13 to 21 months old. One of the boys had suffered a broken leg previous to the injury sustained May 21. It was estimated the first fracture had occurred around May 8, soon after Curtis began work at the day care center.

The mother of one of the children said that on the day her son was injured she had requested that he remain inside because he had a rash.

A witness told authorities that Curtis had to be asked several times to call the day care center’s front desk after another staff member noticed one of the children had been injured.

Surveillance video showed Curtis walking with one of the victims, an 18-month old.

She “stopped and quickly moved her hands to (his) upper arms and rapidly jerked him into the air,” the arrest report said. “When (he) was picked up, his feet and legs were in the air and was dropped feet first into a wagon.”

Curtis was taken into custody on July 20.

Curtis has pleaded not guilty to four charges of child neglect causing great bodily harm. The terms of her bond have been modified since the arrest to allow her to remain in contact with her own child. She is not allowed to be alone with other children or to work in day care, according to court records.

Circuit Court Judge John Jay Gontarek has ordered the release of Department of Children and Families records, videos and medical documents pertaining to Curtis and/or the victims in the case.

Jay Patel and Timothy Shaw are listed as attorneys representing Curtis. Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Lieb is prosecuting the case.

Kids Discovery Learning Center managers did not respond to a request for comment.