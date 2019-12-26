Gulf County Master Gardeners will begin holding semi-monthly clinics on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Port St. Joe Gulf County Extension satellite office, 502 E. 4th St. Master Gardeners will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. EST on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

These drop-in question and answer sessions are open to anyone with an interest in gardening and are a great opportunity to find out what plants work well here, get answers to gardening problems, or pick up ideas on re-building or restoring your storm -damaged yard.

So come by on the 4th and talking gardening with your Master Gardener neighbors. For more information, you can call the Gulf County Extension Office at 639-3200.