Hope Matters, a nonprofit organization in Fort Walton Beach, recently celebrated its ninth season of The Stocking Project.

FORT WALTON BEACH — A local nonprofit organization recently brought holiday cheer to patients at two local hospitals.

According to Maryann Makekau, founder of Hope Matters, 2019 marked the ninth season of The Stocking Project.

She added that volunteers gathered at WaterVue on Dec. 17 to eat dinner, stuff stockings and practice caroling. The group, accompanied by Santa & Mrs. Claus, then traveled to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and the Cancer Clinic at Ascension Sacred Heat.

"The Stocking Project aims to magnify hope for patients undergoing treatment at Christmas time," she said.

For more information, visit www.hopematters.co.