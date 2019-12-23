The engineering program, as of now, offers three industry certifications that students can put on their job application. The courses also mimic the first one or two years of college.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — With technology changing and improving each generation, Arnold High School’s engineering program has been grooming students for the future.

Joseph Bell, engineering instructor at Arnold High, has led the program for the last eight years.

He’s a math teacher by trade, but after doing training for two weeks when he first came to Arnold, he taught his first engineering course. Since then, the program has grown considerably.

“These classes have been fantastic, it’s a great mix of students,” Bell said. “I’ll have our really high academic students who are here for engineering who are thinking about pursuing it in college and I’ll have just as many who want to come try it out.”

According to Bell, the mix is still a motivated one and they make magic out of it.

The engineering program, as of now, offers three industry certifications that students can put on their job application. The courses also mimic the first one or two years of college.

The hope is that the credit received from the course at Arnold can be used as a credit at college so they don’t have to take the course again. If not, the students will be better prepared and have an easier time when they dive into degree-level work.

Erin Bader, 11th grade student at Arnold High School, was interested in the program because of her older brother and a variety of other reasons.

“Mr. Bell is a really great teacher and it’s very hands on and project oriented,” Bader said. “It’s not as much paper test as it is really learning skills.”

Bell’s teaching style has made it easier for Bader when it comes to learning in the engineering program.

“He nudges you in the right direction, but in the end you’re the one that has to figure it out,” Bader said. “He’s not there to do it for you, he’s there to put you at the start and let you go and kind of you to the end.”

Bader isn’t settled on what kind of engineering she wants to pursue for a career, but she has considered Nuclear Engineering the most.

3D printing is an advancement that Bell has seen recently come to the forefront of engineering and eventually it’ll be more common. Even though the programs that Arnold uses for 3D printing are expensive for personal use, there are other avenues for it outside the classroom.

“All the free stuff you see online with that same kind of modeling with 2D to 3D translations and that is just an active skill,” Bell said. “We’re starting to see the cutting edge of metal printing and it’s becoming more realistic with multi-material printing.”

The four-year program starts as an Introduction class with basic math and 3D design. By the fourth and final year, the program mimics the students’ senior year of college.

Students get random teammates, look for ideas, and begin the process. It is student-led and the first semester is all about data collection like doing surveys and extensive patent searching.

After the Christmas break, the students will begin the building process. Bader, who is in the senior course as a junior, is working on window privacy with her group.

Her group recently did a survey about their project.

“Our survey was mainly if they were concerned about window privacy and how concerned were they,” Bader said. “We asked would they be interested in a product that let in natural light and let them view from the inside, but still have privacy from the outside.”

Even though it is a four-year program, any student can jump in at any point. The program does require an algebra one credit before the student can take part in the program.

