Debtor: Jeremy Mccartney; Lender: Matco Tools Corp; 1284181 9/23/19

Debtor: Betty Sims, Henry Sims; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284183 9/23/19

Debtor: Odessena Brown, Jacquiline; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284184 9/23/19

Debtor: George Jones, Amy Jones; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284185 9/23/19

Debtor: Joseph Toups; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284186 9/23/19

Debtor: Janija Harry; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284187 9/23/19

Debtor: Anthony Nisby; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284188 9/23/19

Debtor: Dottie Landry; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284189 9/23/19

Debtor: Donald Knoch; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284190 9/23/19

Debtor: April Bergeron; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 12841919 9/23/19

Debtor: Lisa Watson; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284192 9/23/19

Debtor: Stacey Burgess; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284193 9/23/19

Debtor: Charisma Bell; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284194 9/23/19

Debtor: Harold Giroir; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284195 9/23/19

Debtor: Barbara Robinson; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284196 9/23/19

Debtor: Travis Johnson; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284197 9/23/19

Debtor: Keion Laurent; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284198 9/23/19

Debtor: Deatron Barrow; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284199 9/23/19

Debtor: Heather Knights; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284200 9/23/19

Debtor: Janell Antoine; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284201 9/23/19

Debtor: Donald Cooper; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 12842020 9/23/19

Debtor: Herman Smith; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284203 9/23/19

Debtor: Demetria Allen; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284204 9/23/19

Debtor: Brittany Sposito; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284205 9/23/19

Debtor: Serena Martin; Lender: Tower Loan of Thibodaux; 1284206 9/23/19

Debtor: Renovations INC; Lender: De Lage Landen Financial Services INC; 1284312 9/24/19

Debtor: Clyde Savoie, Patricia Savoie; Lender: Microf; 1284316 9/24/19

Debtor: Greta Myles; Lender: Republic Finance LLC; 1284319 9/24/19

Debtor: Grace Lang; Lender: Republic Finance LLC; 1284320 9/24/19

Debtor: Mary Soco; Lender: Republic Finance LLC; 1284321 9/24/19

Debtor: Earl Johnson Jr; Lender: Republic Finance LLC; 1284416 9/26/19

Debtor: Melissa Breaux-Terrebonne; Lender: Republic Finance LLC; 1284417 9/26/19

Debtor: Edward Frekey II; Lender: State Bank & Trust Co; 1284473 9/27/19

Debtor: Charles Douglas; Lender: Aqua Finance INC; 1284567 9/30/19

Debtor: Onshore Materials LLC; Lender: Wells Fargo Equipment Finance INC; 1284568 9/30/19

Debtor: Taylor Plaisance; Lender: Wells Fargo Vendor Financial Services LLC; 1284569 9/30/19

Debtor: Aracelli LLC, Aracelli Chavez; Lender: Bridge Funding Cap LLC; 1284570 9/30/19

Debtor: Misty Arabie, Bobby Robinson; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284577 9/30/19

Debtor: Ellamae Bailleaux; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284578 9/30/19

Debtor: Jessica Bergeron; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284579 9/30/19

Debtor: Melissa Billiot; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284580 9/30/19

Debtor: Colbert Bouvier; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284581 9/30/19

Debtor: Franciso Cabrera-Davilla; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284582 9/30/19

Debtor: Craig Champagne; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284583 9/30/19

Debtor: George Clement; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284584 9/30/19

Debtor: Costin ConstantinLender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284585 9/30/19

Debtor: Douglas Cressionie; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284586 9/30/19

Debtor: Ted Delatte; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284587 9/30/19

Debtor: Belinda Guevara; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284588 9/30/19

Debtor: Ann Gros; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284589 9/30/19

Debtor: Angel Hebert; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284590 9/30/19

Debtor: Darrell Laurendine; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284591 9/30/19

Debtor: Ross Louviere, Rebecca Louviere; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284592 9/30/19

Debtor: Keith Matherne Sr; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284593 9/30/19

Debtor: Aline Orgeron-Hunter; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284594 9/30/19

Debtor: Priscilla Parsons; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284595 9/30/19

Debtor: Joseph Pitre; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284596 9/30/19

Debtor: Dalila Rivet; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284597 9/30/19

Debtor: Drew Rivet; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284598 9/30/19

Debtor: Theresa Serigny; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284599 9/30/19

Debtor: Shelly Sevin; Lender: Tower Loan of Cut Off; 1284600 9/30/19

Debtor: Bryan Aucoin, Kelly Aucoin; Lender: Aqua Finance INC; 1284738 10/1/19

Debtor: Beach Bums Tanning of Thibodaux LLC; Lender: Navitas Credit Corp; 1284739 10/1/19

Debtor: D M T INC; Lender: Navitas Credit Corp; 1284740 10/1/19

Debtor: Melissa Goodroe; Lender: Republic Finance LLC; 1284748 10/1/19

Debtor: Kayla Pitre; Lender: Republic Finance LLC; 1284749 10/1/19

Debtor: Lakendra Jones; Lender: Republic Finance LLC; 1284750 10/1/19