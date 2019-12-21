Mortgagor: Tiffany Boudreaux, Pamela Ordoyne, Larry Ordoyne; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot87 St John Place; $315,877 9/23/19

Mortgagor: David Theriot; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot18 blk15 Delaune; $112,000; 1284222 9/23/19

Mortgagor: Blake Barnett, Stacy Barnett; Lender: Republic State Mortgage Co; Sec32 T16S R17E; $84,800; 1284227 9/23/19

Mortgagor: Ruby Slippers Homes INC; Lender: Toto 2 LLC; lot16 Prairie View; $26,250; 1284230 9/23/19

Mortgagor: Thomas Leblanc; Lender: First South Farm Credit Aca; Sec116 T14S R15E; $500,000; 1284254 9/23/19

Mortgagor: Justin Ratley, Lea Ratley; Lender: First South Farm Credit Aca; Secs 24 and 25 T16S R17E; $500,000; 1284260 9/23/19

Mortgagor: Justin Dehart, Dana Dehart; Lender: First South Farm Credit Aca; Secs 24 and 25 T16S R17E; $500,000; 1284262 9/23/19

Mortgagor: Stand Up Triple LLC; Lender: Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Co; Secs 60-62 T14S R16E; $NA; 1284265 9/23/19

Mortgagor: Hogan Bourgeois; Lender: GMFS LLC; lot7 blk11 Plantation Acres; $177,750; 1284268 9/23/19

Mortgagor: Joshua Kraemer, Kelly Kraemer; Lender: South Louisiana Bank; Sec15 T14S R18E; $125,000; 1284271 9/23/19

Mortgagor: TPP Ventures LLC; Lender: Synergy Bank; Sec16 T15S R16E; $NA; 1284274 9/23/19

Mortgagor: TPP Ventures LLC; Lender: Synergy Bank; lots 45 and 46 blk8 North Thibodaux; $NA; 1284276 9/23/19

Mortgagor: TPP Ventures LLC; Lender: Synergy Bank; Secs 19 and 20 T15S R16E; $NA; 1284278 9/23/19

Mortgagor: James Thibodaux, Betty Thibodaux; Lender: Iberiabank; lot3 blk5 Sugar Ridge; $NA: 1284281 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Julian Lafont Jr, Kathy Lafont; Lender: South Lafourche Bank & Trust Co; Lot in Lafourche; $50,000; 1284282 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Coby Griffin, Erica Griffin; Lender: Pedestal Bank; Sec35 T18S R21E; $NA; 1284284 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Valerie Parkhill; Lender: South Louisiana Bank; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1284290 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Matthew Fonseca, Kirah Fonseca; Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group INC; Sec66 T16S R18E; $186,868; 1284292 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Tearine Garner; Lender: Posst Office Employee Credit Union; lots 8-10 blk19 Estste Emma A Matherne; $40,000; 1284300 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Justin Adams, Jamie Adams; Lender: Regions Bank; lot5 blk1 Pelican Way; $137,000; 1284336 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Joseph Joseph Jr; Lender: Deere Employees Credit Union; lot1 blk13 Dugas Add; $NA; 1284344 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Darrell Benoit, Cecia Benoit; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot121 Settlement At Live Oak; $206,900; 1284347 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Carroll Acosta Jr, Charlotte Acosta; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Sec11 T15S R17E; $78,000; 1284360 9/24/19

Mortgagor: John Clark, Mary Clark; Lender: Gerald Savoie; lot8A Uncle Peter; $107,000; 1284361 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Wyatt Adams, Ashley Adams; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; lot4 blk16 St Maurice Add; $188,522; 1284363 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Blake Robinson, Katie Robinson; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; Lot in Lafourche; $292,000; 1284365 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Anthony Pitre, Shannon Pitre; Lender: Deere Employees Credit Union; Sec91 T14S R16E; $191,000; 1284366 9/24/19

Mortgagor: Robert Archer, Alaiza Archer; Lender: GMFS LLC; Lot in Lafourche; $99,750; 1284379 9/25/19

Mortgagor: Peter Orgeron Jr, Alainna Orgeron; Lender: Flagstar Bank FSB; Lot in Lafourche; $95,200; 1284380 9/25/19

Mortgagor: Kendall Ledet, Melissa Ledet; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Secs 45 and 46 T14S R16E; $206,500; 1284383 9/25/19

Mortgagor: River Birch Renewable Energy LLC; Lender: Hancock Whitney Bank; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1284385 9/25/19

Mortgagor: John Ledet, Brie Ledet; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; lot6 blk23 Plantation Acres; $196,350; 1284394 9/25/19

Mortgagor: Ryan Soudelier, Shanea Soudelier; Lender: JFQ Lending INC; lot145 Highland Oaks; $224,135; 1284395 9/25/19

Mortgagor: Daniels Duplantis Jr, Stephanie Duplantis; Lender: United Community Bank; Secs 37 and 38 T16S R18E; $NA; 1284414 9/26/19

Mortgagor: Keith Morvant, Raven Morvant; Lender: United Community Bank; Secs 20 and 21 T16S R19E; $NA; 1284415 9/26/19

Mortgagor: Tara Hebert; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot182 Highland Oaks; $199,371; 1284431 9/26/19

Mortgagor: Eldridge Gibson, Louise Bradley; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot47 Olde Towne; $182,566; 1284435 9/26/19

Mortgagor: Phillip Fangue, Jessica Fangue; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Sec37 T16S R17E; $256,000; 1284444 9/26/19

Mortgagor: Johnathan Crochet Sr, Cassandra Crochet; Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC; Sec4 T14S R16E; $286,711; 1284463 9/26/19

Mortgagor: Premier Stitching + LLC; Lender: Pedestal Bank; Sec4 T18S R21E; $NA; 1284472 9/26/19

Mortgagor: Vincent Hollier; Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; lot4 blk23 Plantation Acres; $110,000; 1284488 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Bruce Wells, Mary Wells; Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank; lot12 Acadia Woods; $383,720; 1284503 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Evelyn Smith-Lopez, Nelson Huezo-Esteban; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Sec5 T17S R21E; $112,728; 1284506 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Blaine Adams; Lender: GMFS LLC; Sec102 T17S R20E; $342,000; 1284508 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Jason Glynn, Torie Glynn; Lender: Pedestal Bank; lot3 blk1 La Terre; $212,500; 1284509 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Dwight Garner; Lender: Regions Mortgage; Sec42 T16S R17E; $54,400; 1284511 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Timothy Guidry Sr, Jackie Guidry; Lender: Amerisave Mortgage Corp; Sec5 T18S R21E; $204,000; 1284518 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Dedward Naquin Jr; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lot9 blk1 Country Village Estates; $152,800; 1284520 9/27/19

Mortgagor: James Mccollough, Crystal Mccollough; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Sec17 T15S R18E Sec60 T16S R18E; $168,547; 1284526 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Blair Breaux, Tammy Breaux; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lots 10-12 blk4 Skyline Drive; $52,500; 1284537 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Brandon Blanchard; Lender: Synergy Bank; Secs 133 and 134 T15S R17E; $NA; 1284545 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Michael Robichaux, Jessica Robichaux; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC: Lot in Lafourche; $184,300; 1284548 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Travis Aucoin, Jennifer Aucoin; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Sec1 T15S R17E; $85,500; 1284550 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Olde Towne Holdings LLC; Lender: South Louisiana Bank; Secs 5-7 T15S R16E; $NA; 1284551 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Ladd Thibodaux, Maryll Thibodaux; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot10A blk13 Highland Lakes; $NA; 1284553 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Seve Battaglia; Lender: First American Bank and Trust; Sec44 T14S R16E; $NA; 1284555 9/27/19

Mortgagor: Shelby Whitney; Lender: GMFS LLC; Lot in Lafourche; $194,000; 1284623 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Angel Menendez, Sarah Menendez; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot57 Olde Town; $176,090; 1284639 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Brandon Allemand, Megan Allemand; Lender: PNC Bank NA; Sec11 T15S R17E; $149,800; 1284643 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Terry Smith, Mary Smith; Lender: First Guaranty Mortgage Corp; lot51 Abby Lakes; $169,600; 1284656 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Jared Benoit, Allison Benoit; Lender: Deere Employees Credit Union; lot11 blk3 Sugar Ridge West; $207,000; 1284657 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Natalie Collins, Nativel Collins III; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; Lot in Lafourche; $191,468 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Gregory Arrowsmith, Whitney Arrowsmith; Lender: Deere Employees Credit Union; lot128 Settlement at Live Oak; $213,352; 1284672 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Manuel Ferreira Manuel Jr; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Lot in Lafourche; $50,000; 1284675 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Lester Waguespack Jr, Elizabeth Waguespack; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot9 blk6 Caro Estates of Bayou Blue; $NA; 1284679 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Paula Skidmore; Lender: American Financial Network INC; Secs 12 and 13 T15S R16E; $181,506; 1284683 9/30/19

Mortgagor: Matthew Lignieres, Michelle Folse; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lot18 blk6 Landmark Estates; $180,436; 1284691 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Grant Gisclair, Elizabeth Gisclair; Lender: Abbeville Building and Loan; Sec15 T16S R18E; $138,000; 1284703 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Jed Duplantis, Lamartina Duplantis; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; Sec39 T15S R16E; $144,750; 1284713 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Jacinda Victor, Dorton Victor; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lot4 blk5 Evangeline Heights; $NA; 1284718 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Ashley Williams; Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage; Sec16 T15S R16E; $149,000; 1284719 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Rovig Minerals INC; Lender: Marg A LLC; Sec68 T15S R17E Sec34 T15S R18E; $1,200,000; 1284724 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Philip Lyons, Katherine Lyons; Lender: CMG Financial; Sec39 T15S R16E; $211,105; 1284736 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Thomas Molinere; Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group INC; Sec37 T16S R17E; $205,200; 1284744 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Corey Boudreaux, Desiree Boudreaux; Lender: Synergy Bank; Secs 36 and 37 T16S R17E; $NA; 1284746 10/1/19

Mortgagor: Jason Daigle, Shana Daigle; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Lot2 blk2 Wildwing Estates; $187,000; 1284747 10/1/19

Mortgagor: William Martin; Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage; Sec17 T16S R19E; $116,304; 1284762 10/1/19