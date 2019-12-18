PANAMA CITY — A Panama City man was found guilty on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession.

According to a press release from the Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess, Raphael Lashun Dorsey age 37, of Panama City was, following a jury trial, found guilty for trafficking in hydrocodone, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, sale of a schedule IV substance and possession of marijuana in excess of 20 grams.

The press release states that during the trial, the state proved that on Aug. 31, 2018, a confidential informant was used to perform a controlled buy from the defendant.

The informant purchased four Alprazolam pills for $40. During the continued surveillance of Dorsey, members of the Bay County Sheriff's Office watched as Dorsey exited the trailer where he was staying, carrying a black backpack, and entered a waiting vehicle. When the vehicle was stopped, the black backpack was searched and the officer located a variety of contraband including marijuana, cocaine, and a trafficking amount of oxycodone, the release stated.

A search warrant was performed on the trailer in which members of the Bay County Sheriff's Office located a safe. Inside the safe was one of the $20 bills that was used in the controlled buy. There were also numerous narcotics including a trafficking amount of hydrocodone and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine. A fingerprint of the defendant’s was also located on the bag of hydrocodone that was in the safe.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 3. The state will be seeking to have the defendant classified and sentenced as a habitual felony offender.

For additional information, contact Chief Assistant State Attorney Larry Basford.