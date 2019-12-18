“If not for the Salvation Army, my kids would not receive any gifts, if not for the Salvation Army my kids would not have a Christmas. If not for the Salvation Army we wouldn’t have all these loving people around us,” she said.

PANAMA CITY — Laura, now 36, met the only man in her life when they were both about 12, and stuck with him through three kids right up until earlier this month when she fled and he was charged with felonies that could put him away for decades.

Through countless abuses and belittling, physical and emotional, despite three alleged rapes, and even after he choked her and threw their daughter to the floor a couple of weeks ago, Laura didn’t know what to do, where to go, how to go, that there was a way out.

“After the last one where he choked me and put his hands on my daughter for the first time she was so scared, and I just told her we were going to take his check Friday and run away and she said, ’Momma, I want to leave now,’ ” recalled Laura, whose real name is not being used because she’s a victim of sexual battery. “And I said, ’Honey, I got two dollars and 38 cents to my name.’ I didn’t know where we could go, I don’t have no family, I have nobody, we’re new here.”

The next day, her daughter informed a school counselor who contacted authorities and Laura was out of the home before lunch and her partner was in jail shortly thereafter. He faces multiple charges from sexual battery to child abuse and is being held on bonds totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now Laura and her three children, ranging in age from 2 to early teens, are staying at a Salvation Army safe house and is overwhelmed at the help available to people in need like her and wants others to know about it. The Salvation Army has been like a hub for getting her to the right agencies. She said that thanks to the Empty Stocking Fund, she knows there will be a Christmas this year.

“If not for the Salvation Army, my kids would not receive any gifts, if not for the Salvation Army my kids would not have a Christmas. If not for the Salvation Army we wouldn’t have all these loving people around us,” she said. “I can see we’re going to have a Christmas this year that’s not under the best of circumstances, but it’s better than where we were, a lot better.”

Part of the services Laura receives from the Salvation Army comes through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraiser that is a partnership between The News Herald and Bill Cramer Chevrolet that has raised over $4 million in four decades. There are more people like her than there is funding to help them.

Laura spent her entire life, before this year, halfway across the country where she was born. When she was about 12 she met the man - he was a child himself at the time - who she would end up spending the next 24 years with, even following him to hurricane-ravaged Bay County.

“He was my first boyfriend, the only person I’ve ever been with, we just never got married,” Laura said. “We lived in a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, like in a little suburb.”

Laura said things began to change over the years at home and professionally. The abuse grew as her job as a CNA helped financially until her third pregnancy - that child is now about 2 - proved troublesome. Then, with three kids in the home, daycare just wasn’t affordable and she stayed home to take care of the kids.

All that really mattered to her, she said, was taking care of the children and doing what she could do avoid invoking her boyfriend’s wrath.

“My life revolved around making sure he was happy, making sure my kids were taken care of, making sure I didn’t get choked and held against the wall that day when he came home from work,” she said. “So I made sure that all of that was perfect, I guess.”

After Hurricane Michael struck, on their son’s 10th birthday, her boyfriend announced he was leaving right then for Bay County because “that’s where the work was.”

Early this year he told Laura and the children to join him here, and it wasn’t long after that the abuse escalated dramatically, she said.

It included three rapes, she said.

And it continued until he grabbed their daughter and threw her down, Laura said, and the daughter had the courage to tell someone.

“I am so grateful for her because I don’t think I would’ve ever left,” she said. “I was scared. I thought I was stuck. I knew if I took his check and left, he would find us. How far can you go on a thousand dollars?

“He secluded me for 18 years and I didn’t know who to turn to and I was scared and if my daughter hadn’t of spoken up I don’t know where we’d be right now.”

What Laura found out is that there was help here, a lot of it, from the schools and Gulf Coast Children’ Advocacy Center and just a bevy of different agencies and people who provide the things people in Laura’s situation need.

The Salvation Army found her temporary, and safe housing and will work with her to get her GED, a career as well as more permanent housing. The safety net will make sure her vehicle, which has no AC, no heat, and no reverse - she has to park somewhere she can leave going forward - is repaired enough to be dependable.

Law enforcement and state officials are handling her abuser, keeping her apprised of the case’s progress.

It has left her with a message she is burning to share with others.

“Let me help you, let me show you there is a way out,” she said. “There’s so much more to life than staying in an abusive situation and there are people who will help you see a better future for you, yourself and your children.

“Instead of hearing yelling and screaming, my kids will get gifts this year and we will survive.”