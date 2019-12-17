It’s time for Christmas with the Griswolds.

The Cobb Hollywood 16′s Flashback Cinema series will feature “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 1989 comedy, starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Randy Quaid, is about the Griswold family’s efforts to have a good, old-fashioned Christmas despite Cousin Eddie and a house full of wacky relatives. The movie is rated PG-13.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. showing cost $10 for general admission, $9 for seniors and children. The 7 p.m. show will cost $12 for general admission, $9 for seniors and children.

Cobb Hollywood 16 is at 4250 Old Greensboro Road.

The movie theater’s set of holiday-themed films wraps up Sunday and Dec. 24 with showings of “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

For more information, see www.cobbtheatres.com.