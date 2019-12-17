The Crestview city council met Monday night to discuss changes coming to the city.

CRESTVIEW — The city is looking at potentially more growth in the new year.

The City Council met Monday night to discuss the addition of new homes and recreation programs to the city.

The council approved the second reading of an ordinance that could bring a 146-lot subdivision to the north side of the city.

The subdivision is proposed to be built on almost 32 acres at the corner of Old Bethel Road and Jones Road, located behind Davidson Middle School.

Plans for the subdivision include a community center and a pool.

“The reality of it is if we could stop development until all the traffic is fixed, that would be ideal,” said City Manager Tim Bolduc. “Our job is to be as careful as we can as the development moves forward.”

The council also discussed two properties that could potentially be bought by the city to enhance its recreation program.

“There’s so much good potential and only so much money,” Bolduc said.

The first property discussed was the Central Baptist Recreational Outreach Center, or the ROC, which had been discussed previously at the November council meeting.

The other possible property discussed was the old Foxwood Country Club that shut down a few years ago.

The 129-acre property includes the opportunity for a sports complex made up of baseball. softball and soccer fields, a swimming pool, an archery course, a nine-hole golf course and a driving range.

There would also be potential for a restaurant to build on the property.

“It’s going to give us something to bring more people into area,” Bolduc said. “It lets our kids get seen by other people when they play. It gives us a chance to make a little bit of money, gives us a chance to put peoples’ heads in the beds, people are buying gas at our gas stations and shopping at out stores while they’re here.”

During the discussion, Bolduc mentioned a meeting he had Saturday with Foxwood residents about the possible purchase of the property and annexation of it.

“I discussed specific properties with property owners and the impact to them as individuals as well as water rates,” Bolduc said. “We tried to decide is there a benefit to them to have us versus rolling the dice with whatever comes in because the reality is the most recent push for it has been apartment complexes.”

Bolduc said at the meeting 33 of the residents said yes to a voluntary annexation of the property, while two said no and five weren’t sure yet.

“Foxwood’s question is do we want to secure the same beautiful country side that we’ve had or do we want to roll the dice and see what comes.”

After discussion of the two facilities, the council gave Bolduc the authority to pursue negotiating an offer to potentially purchase the Foxwood County Club property.

During that time, Bolduc will continue to poll Foxwood residents on a voluntary annexation of the land.