For only the second time since moving to the Southland Conference in 1991, Nicholls basketball scored more than 100 points in three straight games. But whereas the Colonels went 2-1 during their streak in 1996, this time around Nicholls pulled off the clean sweep with a 118-44 win over Carver College on Wednesday night.

It’s been one of those runs where every shot feels like it can’t miss with Nicholls scoring 102 against Blue Mountain College, 120 against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg and now 118 against the Cougars. Only this time the Colonels were clicking on both sides of the court by allowing just 44 points, the fifth fewest since joining the Southland.

Put it all together and it was the third largest margin of victory in school history. Better still, it moved Nicholls to two games over .500 (6-4) with one game remaining before the start of conference play against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi next week.

“It feels amazing,” forward Warithe Alatishe said, “We go hard every day in practice. We just go really deep, we have a lot of personnel and we all play together.

“It feels like everything we shoot is going to go in. And on the flip side, on defense, we play really hard.”

The onslaught began from the opening tip.

Nicholls opened the game on a 22-0 run that took 6:32 of game time for the Cougars to finally break onto the scoreboard. By then the Colonels were already 9-of-17 from the floor and Alatishe was well on his way to his third double-double of the season.

By the end of the night, Nicholls had its best shooting performance (54.4%) and rebounding performance (61) of the season. In total, Nicholls set season bests in shooting, rebounding, turnovers (nine), blocks (five) and steals (14).

For his part, Alatishe finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. He was joined by Brandon Moore with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“We’ve really been sharing the ball,” coach Austin Claunch said. “We really have a deep team. You look at our last three box scores and we’re scoring a bunch, but it’s also been a lot of different guys. Lorenzo McGhee had 34 last game and then he has four tonight, and it’s not like he payed necessarily better in either one. It’s just how the flow of the game went. I think that makes us really dangerous.”

Claunch had particular praise for guard Andre Jones on Wednesday night after scoring 21 points. It was Jones’ second straight start and third straight scoring double digits with games of 20 and 13 points leading into Wednesday.

But it was Jones’ defense that Claunch was most impressed with, applauding the transfer out of Arkansas-Little Rock for his three steals and lock down coverage. Jones has 11 steals over the past three games.

“We’re just sticking to the game plan,” Jones said. “Coach tells us to play our game and don’t worry about anybody else. Play our game. Everybody is just out there doing their part.”

The latest win has been part of one of the most exciting pre-conference schedules for Nicholls in recent memory.

Between the Colonels taking Illinois to overtime on the road in the opener to upsetting Pitt on the road just a few days later to finishing within 10 points of LSU and now a four-game win streak going into West Virginia this weekend, Nicholls is playing some of its best ball going into conference play.

“I feel good about where we are,” Claunch said. “But I think we can still get better.”