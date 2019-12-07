Donor: Lindel Toups Jr, April Macmurtrie; Donee: Carley Triche; lots 9, 10 and 11 blk1 Hyland; 1282596 8/26/19

Donor: April Macmurtrie; Donee: Lindel Toups Jr; Lot in Lafourche; Lot in Lafourche; 1282597 8/26/19

Donor: Daniel Cheramie; Donee: Terry Cheramie Sr; Lot in Lafourche; 1282606 8/26/19

Donor: Roddy Angeron; Donee: Brooke Smith; Lot in Lafourche; 1282629 8/26/19

Donor: Brett Stall; Donee: Steohen Stall, Donna Stall; Secs 11 and 12 T19S R21E; 1282728 8/27/19

Donor: Kenward Gautreaux, Paul Gautreaux; Donee: Tammy Foret; Sec18 T16S R10E; 1282997 8/28/19

Donor: Sonya Ockman, David Ockman; Donee: Darian Ockman, Bo Ockman; Sec31 T13S R17E; 1283091 8/30/10

Donor: Theodore Martin Jr, Doris Martin; Donee: Elton Dardar; Lot in Lafourche; 1283172 9/3/19

Donor: C & J Proving INC; Donee: Wilfred Paquette, Joyce Paquette; Lot in Lafourche; 1283232 9/4/19

Donor: Alza Doucet, Sara Thibodaux, Elizabeth Williams; Donee: Britt Ledet, Florence Ledet; Lot in Lafourche; 1283309 9/5/19

Donor: Nathan Dumas Jr; Donee: Christopher Holmes; Lot in Lafourche; 1283359 9/6/19

Donor: Linda Roberts; Donee: Blake Rumore; sec101 T14S R16E; 1283366 9/6/19