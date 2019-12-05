The Gulf County Citizens Long-Term Recovery Committee believed Thanksgiving provided a fine time for community fellowship.

Hundreds feasted last Thursday at the Recovery Committee provided a holiday lunch.

Some piled up plates and gathered together inside the Great Hall in First United Methodist Church, which hosted the event.

Many came in to pack plates to take home or to those without the ability to attend in person.

All of it courtesy of the Long-Term Recovery Committee and many volunteers and sponsors.

“It was a great success and we had a lot of fun,” said Trinity Hardy with the Committee.