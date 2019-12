Thursday, Dec. 5

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Assumption, Thibodaux, H.L. Bourgeois, South Lafourche, Ellender at Jordan Mills Spur 70 Shootout at Assumption

Houma Christian School, Covenant Christian Academy at Centerville Tournament

Central Lafourche at CYO Tournament at Jesuit

St. James at East Ascension Tournament

E.D. White Catholic at Grand Isle Tournament

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Vandebilt Catholic, Thibodaux, E.D. White Catholic, St. James at Jack Becker Classic at Vandebilt

Central Lafourche at South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois, Assumption at Ascension Episcopal Tournament

Covenant Christian at Centerville Tournament

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Thibodaux at South Lafourche, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian Academy at Ellender, 7 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Ascension Christian Tournament

Terrebonne at Copa Acadiana Tournament

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Covenant Christian Academy at Ellender, 5 p.m.

Thibodaux at South Lafourche, 5 p.m.

Archbishop Hannan at Houma Christian School, 7 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Copa Acadiana Tournament

E.D. White Catholic, Central Lafourche and Vandebilt Catholic at Dominican Tournament

NBA

Suns at Pelicans, 7 p.m. (TV: Turner Networks, Radio: 100.3-FM)

Friday, Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 3A semifinals: No. 12 Union Parish at No. 1 St. James, 7 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Assumption, Thibodaux, H.L. Bourgeois, South Lafourche, Ellender at Jordan Mills Spur 70 Shootout at Assumption

Houma Christian School, Covenant Christian Academy at Centerville tournament

South Terrebonne at Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic at West Feliciana, 7 p.m.

Central Lafourche at CYO tournament at Jesuit

St. James at East Ascension tournament

E.D. White Catholic at Grand Isle tournament

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Vandebilt Catholic, Thibodaux, E.D. White Catholic, St. James at Jack Becker Classic at Vandebilt

Ellender, South Lafourche at Denham Springs tournament

H.L. Bourgeois, Assumption at Ascension Episcopal tournament

Covenant Christian at Centerville tournament

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

South Terrebonne at Hahnville, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian Academy, Central Lafourche, Ellender and H.L. Bourgeois at Ascension Christian Tournament

Terrebonne at Copa Acadiana Tournament

Houma Christian School at Ascension Christian Tournament

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

South Terrebonne at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

E.D. White Catholic, Central Lafourche and Vandebilt Catholic at Dominican Tournament

H.L. Bourgeois and Terrebonne at Copa Acadiana Tournament