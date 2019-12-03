A traffic stop in Napoleonville yielded two arrests on drug charges and a ticket for the driver, authorities saiud.

Arrested were Ronald Joseph Vallejo, 28, of 187 Violet St., Labadieville; Jason Isaiah Skipper, 19, of 4510 Larry St., Napoleonville; and Jamiah Deron Harris, 27, of 139-B Violet Street, Labadieville, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says.

A deputy stopped the car, driven by Harris, Saturday after noticing a traffic violation and smelled marijuana, according to the Sheriff's Office. After asking Vallejo to get out of the car, he tried to run but was caught by two deputies who found Ecstasy on him. Deputies also found marijuana and synthetic marijuana during the arrests, along with a substantial amount of money.

Vallejo and Skipper were booked into the Assumption Parish jail on drug charges, the Sheriff's Office said. Harris received a ticket for driving with a suspended license and was released.