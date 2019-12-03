All Times CST

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m., St. Peter's at St. John's, (FS1)

6 p.m., Vermont at Cincinnati, (CBSSN)

6 p.m., Iowa at Syracuse, (ESPN2)

6 p.m., Northwestern at Boston College, (ESPNU)

6 p.m., Butler at Ole Miss, (SEC)

6:30 p.m., Michigan at Louisville, (ESPN)

7:30 p.m., Oral Roberts at Creighton, (FS1)

8 p.m., Bradley at Memphis, (CBSSN)

8 p.m., Florida State at Indiana, (ESPN2)

8 p.m., Rutgers at Pittsburgh, (ESPNU)

8 p.m., New Orleans at LSU, (SEC)

8:30 p.m., Duke at Michigan State, (ESPN)

10 p.m., Arizona State at San Francisco, (CBSSN)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEC REPLAYS

11 a.m., Alabama at Auburn, (replay, SEC)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., Dallas at New Orleans, (TNT)

9 p.m., Portland at LA Clippers, (TNT)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m., Carolina at Boston, (FSS)

7 p.m., Tampa Bay at Nashville, (NBCSN)

SOCCER

1:30 p.m., Manchester City at Burnley, (NBCSN)

TALK SHOWS

6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)

7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)

9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)

11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)

Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)