SUNDAY | 12.1

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; 256-546-5072

MONDAY | 12.2

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 9 a.m., practice

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Dwight Masonic Lodge No. 550: 7 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Boy Scout Troop 82: 7 p.m., Scout cabin; 256-492-3535

Order of the Eastern Star: Queen City Chapter No. 135, 7 p.m., Gadsden Masonic Temple

Rainbow City Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Community Center

Southern Christian Leadership Conference: 6 p.m., Wills Creek District Baptist Association, 1431 Chestnut St.

206th Amphibious Trucking Co: 8 a.m., Jack’s, U.S. Highway 278

TUESDAY | 12.3

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Cedar Bend Lodge No. 583, Free and Accepted Masons: 7 p.m., regular communication

Etowah Historical Society Coffee Club: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center; Gary Garrett, 256-490-5126

Gadsden City Schools Advisory Council: 6 p.m., Allen Hall, Wallace Drive campus, Gadsden State Community College

Gadsden Lions Club: Noon, Downtown Civic Center; Tyler Barnes Jr., 256-390-0957

Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge No. 470: 7 p.m., regular meeting

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Ohatchee Masonic Lodge No. 380: 7 p.m.

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon

WEDNESDAY | 12.4

Hooks Lake Homemakers: 10:30 a.m., Thompson Community Center; 256-549-4738

Steelworkers: 2 p.m., Union Hall, Wall Street; Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees Chapter 36-1 and Retired Steelworkers Club

No. 1620 UDC Etowah Chapter: 10 a.m., Rainbow Community Church; Wanda Bowen, 256-441-4725

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; 256-546-5072

THURSDAY | 12.5

Attalla Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 5 through downtown Attalla

Christmas at the Falls: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 5, annual light display at Noccalula Falls Park; $8 for ages 4 and up Monday through Thursday, $10 Friday through Saturday, children 3 and under get in free

City of Champions Toastmasters: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Joe Ford Center, Room 202, Gadsden State Community College, 405 Cardinal Drive; Facebook at City of Champions Toastmasters; http://www.toastmasters.org/; Isha Bothwell, 256-553-0696, club president

Etowah High School Band Boosters: 6 p.m.

Gadsden York Rite Masons: 7 p.m., Gadsden Masonic Temple

Goodyear Retirees: 11 a.m., Union Hall, Hoke Street

Greater Gadsden Greeters: 11 a.m., Christ Central Church; activities begin at 11 a.m. with a meet and greet social time, followed by monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m.; if you are new to the area (four years or less) and would like more information, email greatergadsdengreeters@gmail.com; not affiliated with any denomination, all newcomers welcome.

Greater Gadsden Speakers: Toastmasters Club; 6 p.m., University of Alabama, Gadsden Center; Charles Upton, 256-390-0790, or Michelle Williams, at 256-622-0530; www.toastmasters.org

Rainbow Fly Fishing Club: 6:30 p.m., Fishery Science Building, Gadsden State Community College; Frank Roden, 256-442-5919

FRIDAY | 12.6

Altoona Christmas Parade: 6 p.m.

Christmas at the Falls: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 5, annual light display at Noccalula Falls Park; $8 for ages 4 and up Monday through Thursday, $10 Friday through Saturday, children 3 and under get in free

Coosa Christmas Boat Parade: 6 p.m., Riverwalk Park at Coosa Landing

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

First Friday: 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., entertainers, food vendors, sidewalk sales and more; no pets; 4 p.m., Broad Street from First to Seventh streets closes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gadsden Christmas Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m. at City Hall

Goodyear Woman’s Club: 11:30 a.m., Downtown Civic Center

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Kim Nichols, Stan Hammett, Cody McCreary and Beverly Keel; $6, food cooked to order; 256-549-7195

SATURDAY | 12.7

EYO Rock & Roll Christmas: 7 p.m., Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center; tickets $6 to $17, available at wallacehall.org

Gadsden Christmas Parade: 10:30 a.m.

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama