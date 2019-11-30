Readers of The Tuscaloosa News generally approve of the moving the Iron Bowl to on-campus stadiums, but a number expressed some nostalgia for holding the annual rivarly game at Birmingham's Legion Field.

That's according to an unscientific online survey conducted in November. The News asked readers to sound off about whether the move has improved or diminished the rivalry and received more than 20 responses.

The Alabama-Auburn football game was played annually at Legion Field in Birmingham from 1948-88. The tickets for the game were split 50/50 between fans of the two schools, with one team designated the "home" team each year.

But in 1989, after increasing the seating capacity of Jordan-Hare Stadium, the game moved to Auburn at the request of AU administrators. Alabama continued playing its Iron Bowl home game at Legion Field until through 1998. In 2000, with Bryant-Denny Stadium's capacity increased, UA administrators brought the game to Tuscaloosa.

Auburn fans rejoiced on Dec. 2, 1989, with then-head coach Pat Dye likening the event to fall of the Berlin Wall. Alabama fans grudgingly accepted the change, with many suspicious of anything that had the possibility of helping its rival.

With this year's game marking 30 years since the first-ever Iron Bowl in Auburn, here's a sampling of our readers' responses to how the change has affected one of college football's most heated rivalries:

• "I am so glad I was able to experience many a great game at Legion Field. It was unique. However, it's the way it should be now."

• "It was a pain to get there (Birmingham) and a pain to park, but having the 50/50 (ticket) split was pretty incredible. Legion Field is old, but sometimes I miss the Old Grey Lady."

• "(The) 50/50 split (was) much more fun."

• "If there was a new, 100K-seat stadium in the center of Alabama, I wouldn't care, but the teams and game outgrew the (Legion Field) stadium. Yes, a 50/50 (ticket) split was great, but the stadium coudn't hold up (and) the surrounding community couldn't either."

• "Much improved. Games should be played on college campuses, unless it's a bowl game."

• "Moving it has improved the series."

• "Improved. Don't have to worry about your car being stolen during the game."

• "I moved to Tuscaloosa/Northport in 1986 and our daughter started college at Alabama in 1987. That was my first Iron Bowl. I understand the advantages of having these games on campus but it will never have the atmosphere of the 50-50 stadium."

• "Great move! Should have happened many years before it did."

• "It kind of takes away from the 'anything can happen' feel you get before an Iron Bowl."

• "In the beginning I was against the move away from Birmingham but have grown to enjoy the rivalry being on both campuses. I do believe the name should be changed to something other than the Iron Bowl."

• "Best move that has helped the economy of both cities and improved each stadium while boosting the attendance and the rivalry."

• "At that time Birmingham had the larger stadium and is easier for most people to travel. It allowed more fans to attend. That is no longer the case but it was fun to go to a neutral site. There were more good restaurants and hotels than in Tuscaloosa or Auburn That’s still the case. Airports and highways more accessible. I wish we still played it in Birmingham."

• "Hated it at first but financially it was the right move."

• "I think the game should have stayed at Legion Field."

• "I really enjoyed the 50/50 split of tickets, but the overall impact might be on the Birmingham economy."

• "Has really helped make the rivalry even better."

• "If it's not in Birmingham, it's not the 'Iron Bowl.' That name is in honor of Birmingham's iron and steel industry."

• "If Legion Field was upgraded like the campus stadiums, then it should be there. A 50-50 neutral location."

• "I think it’s been a positive move. It adds a tremendous amount to the game-day experience."

• "If Legion Field was replaced with a newer stadium, I could see it coming back into a rotation (like) home-home-Birmingham, but until then, I really like having them on campus."

• "You can't diminish this game."

• "I think the rivalry has gotten more intense. I’m glad they made the move."

• "Selfish AU needed the game to fill up their stadium and sell season tickets."

• "Stop playing them altogether and watch that dirty cheating cow college dry up to insignificance. Roll Tide!"