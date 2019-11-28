The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office addressed concerns this week about property tax payments.

In a news release Tuesday, Sheriff Craig Webre said the Dallas mailing address listed for full property tax payments is not an error.

“We have received several calls regarding the out-of-state mailing address for full payments of property tax payments,” Webre said. “We want to reassure people that the address is correct because we are using a service provider to assist us in processing payments.”

Property taxes are due by Dec. 31 and unpaid taxes become delinquent on Jan. 1, 2020.

Tax notices sent to property owners this year included the option of mailing payments to a Dallas facility because the Sheriff’s Office has contracted with a third-party service to process the payments, Webre said.

The off-site location, also called a “lockbox service,” processes the payments through a bank, which speeds up the process, the Sheriff’s Office said. It also allows the Sheriff’s Office to disperse tax dollars to local government agencies a lot quicker and reduce staffing and overtime.

While full payments are processed at the lockbox service, the Sheriff’s Office handles all partial payments, Webre said. Residents who are unable to pay the full amount by Dec. 31 can send their partial payments to a post office box in Thibodaux.

The parish sheriffs’ offices are responsible for sending out property tax notices and collecting the money. The parish assessors’ offices oversee the process and determine properties’ assessed value based on state guidelines.

The taxes are divided between several entities in each parish, including parish government, municipalities, recreation districts, schools and drainage and fire districts.

If taxpayers purchased a taxable property this year, the tax bill may end up going to the previous owners, officials said. Current owners are responsible to make the tax payment.

Certain districts in each parish have the right to charge a property tax, or millage rate, as approved by the voters on the assessed value of the property.

The assessed value is a percentage of the fair market value, 10% for residential properties.

Once the assessor’s office determines the assessed value of a property and applies any homestead exemptions, it finds the taxable value of a property and multiplies that by the millage rate.

For example, a home valued at $100,000 would be assessed at $10,000 and qualify for a $7,500 homestead exemption, placing the taxable value at $2,500.

A mill is one-tenth of a cent. If the parish-wide millage rate is 75 mills, or 0.075 cents, the property owner would owe $187.50 in parish taxes.

In Louisiana, property owners are eligible for one homestead exemption of up to $7,500.

Property tax revenues help pay for roads, drainage, schools and protection from fires and crime, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office sent out 41,501 tax notices two weeks ago. A total of $119.72 million in property taxes are estimated to be collected in Lafourche, officials said, which is an increase from last year’s $117.67 million.

There are 11,288 properties in Lafourche which are homestead exempt for which no taxes are owed, officials said.

Property taxes are due by Dec. 31. Late fees will begin at a rate of 1% per month after Jan. 1. They can be paid online, in person or by mail.

Partial payments in Lafourche can be made if the first partial payment is at least 25% of the total amount due and made before Dec. 31. The remaining unpaid amount is still subject to the 1% monthly penalty set by state law.

For information about payments, contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 449-4431.

