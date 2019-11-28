PANAMA CITY — For almost 40 years, Salvage Santa has had the same routine; build bikes and collect toys for children in need.

Mike Jones has been a centerpiece of the community for what he does as Salvage Santa. But this year and last year have been different compared to the others because of Hurricane Michael.

“This year I didn’t have a shop to build bikes in,” Jones said. “Because of the storm, it has been a little different.”

Jones donates hundreds of bikes and toys and every year, but recently he hit a snag. A single man stole about 30 to 40 bikes and around $3,000 to $4,000-worth of toys earlier this year.

RELATED: Salvage Santa’s bikes, toys stolen

“He had a storage unit on Sherman just like me 2 miles away and I guess he knew what was coming in and out,” Jones said. “He buried them in his back yard and bragged about stealing something from a cop.”

Mike Jones spent some time in law enforcement years ago. He was famous for shooting a gunman who held Bay District School board members hostage.

He wasn’t too happy about the ordeal, but continue to push through it. He credits the Bay County community and calls them the “most giving community in the world.”

It’s easy sometimes to get tired of doing something for so long, especially for 40 years. For Jones it’s a hobby and he never gets tired of it.

“It’s a very fulfilling thing for me,” Jones said. “I get a sense of getting something done and accomplished.”

Panama City residents Yolanda Hawkins and Bill Dobson recently helped with donations by dropping off a couple of bikes at Mike Jones’ house.

“We want to help the kids for Christmas who needs it,” Hawkins said. “He (Jones) is always upbeat and positive.”

It feels a little weird for Jones since he’s been doing this for so long. He has seen different generations throughout the years as Salvage Santa.

“I have parents who come up and say ’hey we got toys from you as a kid and now we’re helping out,’” Jones said. “It still makes me feel good though.”

Jones credits a lot of businesses for the help they have given over the years; businesses stretching from Target to Walmart and Verizon.

Verizon wrapped gifts last year for around 14,000 to 15,000 kids and, according to Jones, will be back to do the same thing this year. They’ll also help out by donating $10,000-worth of gift cards.

The last few years Jones has had help from the Boys Scouts to build bikes for him.

“Last year, they built 300 bikes in five hours and didn’t lose a single tool,” said Jones. “It was amazing.”

Jones is still looking for a distribution building of at least 4,000 square-feet to hold bikes and toys. He would prefer for it to be located in the downtown Panama City area and he needs it from Dec. 14 through the 17th.