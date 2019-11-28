The Tuscaloosa City Council’s finance committee will wait until Dec. 10 to decide whether to pay the $1.3 million needed to replace an aging sewer line, a decision that could delay the opening of HERE Tuscaloosa, a planned 430-bedroom student-based housing project at the corner of Sixth Street and Frank Thomas/12th Avenue.

More time and more information is needed before the Tuscaloosa City Council is ready to decide on whether to fund the upgrade of an aging sewer line near The Strip.

A vote before the council’s finance committee on whether to pay the $1.3 million needed to replace the terra cotta sewer line that is nearing capacity has been delayed until Dec. 10.

The fate of the line could delay the opening of HERE Tuscaloosa, a planned 430-bedroom student-based housing project at the corner of Sixth Street and Frank Thomas/12th Avenue. City officials have said they will not issue a certificate-of-occupancy for this development until this line is replaced.

Holding up the decision is are ongoing flow monitoring tests that began just before the University of Alabama’s home football game with the LSU Tigers.

“I can tell you during the LSU game …, all the sewer stayed in the pipe all weekend, even during the peak flows,” said Jarrod Milligan, deputy executive director of the city’s Infrastructure and Public Services.

While this event drew about 125,000 visitors to Tuscaloosa, Milligan said it was best to get flow monitoring levels during peak periods of use and average periods of use.

For that reason, the council opted to gather more flow monitoring data before making a decision.

“I think it’s critical to know that data,” said Councilman Lee Busby, who represents this area as part of District 4. “I want to know our estimate of where we are.”

While the council initially planned to wait two weeks, Tuscaloosa-based attorney Bryan Winter, who is representing the Chicago-based development company behind the HERE Tuscaloosa project, suggested they wait until next month.

“There’s no rush on this thing,” Winter said.

CA Ventures LLC is planning to build its “HERE Tuscaloosa” project, an estimated $80 million development, with a total of 255 units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations.

It’s planning 435 parking spaces in two floors of underground parking and, once complete, will replace 107 bedrooms that recently were cleared from the 1.63-acre site.

Since October, Winter has been arguing that it’s unfair for the developer to fund the entirety of the sewer line upgrade located 925 feet away from the HERE project because doing so will benefit multiple nearby businesses and residential developments.

Winter said his clients were willing to pay about $65,000 toward the line’s construction on top of the $418,000 in water and sewer impact fees they have already paid to permit the construction.

Winter also said CA Ventures is offering to front the entire cost of the line if the City Council agrees to reimburse the company the remaining $1.235 million over a period of seven years.

But Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is adamant that CA Ventures should fund the infrastructure upgrade because, as it currently stands, the pipe is functioning fine without the addition of HERE Tuscaloosa’s tenants.

The delay is meant to give city officials time to determine precisely how much the pipe is now being used because recent impact studies are showing different results.

One, conducted by the developers behind The Hub at Tuscaloosa, a six-story, 485-bedroom project at Red Drew Avenue between Sixth and Eighth streets that was approved in 2016, used a 12-inch pipe as its model and showed that it can handle the additional load.

But the report prepared by the HERE Tuscaloosa developers used a smaller, 10-inch pipe, and indicate that pipe is reaching — or has already exceeded — its capacity.

Apparently, the pipe in question is both 12 and 10 inches in areas, which led to the discrepancy between the studies.

Exactly how much the pipe can currently with stand – and whether it needs replacing in order for HERE Tuscaloosa to operate – remains unknown.

“I think in the final analysis, whatever the results are, it’s probably going to demonstrate that – like a lot of our infrastructure – it needs to be upgraded,” Maddox said. “I think probably the question the council has to decide is how much, if any, do you want to fund.”

