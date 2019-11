All Times CST

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

*Alabama basketball time/TV TBA, (95.3, 100.9 FM)

11 a.m., Battle 4 Atlantis: Iowa State vs. Michigan, (ESPN)

1:30 p.m., TBA, (ESPN)

1:30 p.m., TBA, (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m., Alabama vs. North Carolina, (ESPN or ESPN2, 95.3, 100.9 FM)

4 p.m., Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, (ESPN)

4 p.m., Ole Miss vs. Penn State, (ESPN2)

5 p.m., Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Consolation, (CBSSN)

5 p.m., Fort Myers Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, (FS1)

6 p.m., Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, (ESPN2)

6 p.m., Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m., Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Championship, (CBSSN)

7:30 p.m., Fort Myers Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, (FS1)

8 p.m., Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m., Oregon vs. Seton Hall, (ESPN2)

10 p.m., Oregon State vs. San Jose State, (FS1)

10:30 p.m., Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, (ESPNU)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEC REPLAYS

11 a.m., Tennessee at Missouri, (replay, SEC)

6:30 p.m., “The Nick Saban Show,” (taped, WVUA)

GOLF

8:30 p.m., The Hong Kong Open, (TGC)

11:30 p.m., The Hong Kong Open, (TGC)

4:30 a.m., The Alfred Dunhill Championship, (TGC)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m., Brooklyn at Boston, (ESPN)

8:30 p.m., LA Lakers at New Orleans, (ESPN)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m., Philadelphia at Columbus, (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m., Vegas at Nashville, (FSS)

SOCCER

11:55 a.m., Chelsea at Valencia FC, (TNT)

2 p.m., Napoli at Liverpool, (TNT)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m., Purdue at Michigan, (BTN)

7 p.m., Kentucky at LSU, (SEC)

7:30 p.m., Northwestern at Illinois, (BTN)

TALK SHOWS

6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)

7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)

9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)

11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)

Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)

6:30 p.m., “Hey, Coach/The Nick Saban Show,” (95.3, 100.9 FM)