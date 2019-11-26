ARIES (March 21-April 19): Flattery can easily go to your head. You can't count on people who may mean well but only offer casual promises. Don't ignore responsibilities to pursue something that is just a passing whim.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone may urge you to rest on your laurels, but you are more likely to begin working on your next great achievement. You have great drive and initiative, but you might accomplish more by taking breaks when needed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Words have power. You may wish to take this opportunity to brainstorm with a thesaurus and hone in on keywords that help you unlock your creative potential and realign your focus. You might tap into new inner joys.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Turn on the music, close the door and dispense with the background chatter. Clear the clutter from your workspace and create tranquil surroundings to optimize the conditions you need for the most productive work time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your enthusiasm for a project may have a few ups and downs as you ride the merry-go-round of fleeting emotions. Ask questions or beg for advice, and someone will be there to support your cause and cheer you on

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do the addition. Simple arithmetic will show you that two heads and an extra set of hands are always better than one. Find a study partner, an assistant or a teammate to help you brainstorm ideas and tackle tough tasks.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It may be likely that you'll get more accomplished by working behind the scenes rather than by being in the spotlight. Constant interruptions and chatterbox companions can contribute to a lack of credible progress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The possibilities are limitless when you tap into friends and knowledgeable acquaintances. Your dreams can come true if you are passionate about achieving them. Put some effort into making all the calls you promised to make.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The New Moon falls in your zodiac sign and could subtly shift your interests during the upcoming lunar cycle. You may become more interested in your appearance, or you could become a little more outgoing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't look the gift horse in the mouth. You have learned the hard way that there is no such thing as a quick fix or a fast buck. Generosity of spirit does exist, however, so accept whatever is freely offered.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Show your gratitude with all sincerity. You may well be on the path to success, but don't forget the old friends and experiences who brought you to this point. Be sure to give credit to those who deserve it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your intuition is keener than usual, so you can set wheels in motion that will get your ideas off the ground. Follow your gut instincts when working on a new project and they will lead you to success.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your optimistic and energetic outlook might make everyone sit up and take notice as the next five to six weeks roll by. This can be an excellent time to make crucial decisions, as your judgment is at a high point and you will have helpful people by your side if you get involved in something that's good for you. You could be at your best when involved in activities that involve group activities in January, when ambitions begin to grow. Buckle down and tend to your responsibilities, and by the second half of February, you might be ready to make an important lifestyle change. People in general could find you more trustworthy, so this may a good time to go public to market your guru skills or begin a new career. If you are looking for love, it might come knocking on your door with a whirlwind romance.