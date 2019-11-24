NOTE: If you see incorrect or outdated information, call 256-549-2049 and leave a message with a call-back number or email news@gadsdentimes.com.

SUNDAY | 11.24

Wallace Hall: 2 p.m. Sunday, Downtown Dance Conservatory presents “The Nutcracker Princess 2019”; $17 to $23, tickets available at wallacehall.org

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; 256-546-5072

MONDAY | 11.25

Sons of the American Revolution: 6 p.m., Western Sizzlin’, Rainbow City; Harold Batie, 256-492-2739, or Leon Young, 256-504-4499

Green Pastures Improvement Association: 6 p.m., Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1513 Rose Road, East Gadsden

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 9 a.m., practice

Dwight Masonic Lodge No. 550: 7 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Boy Scout Troop 82: 7 p.m., Scout cabin; 256-492-3535

TUESDAY | 11.26

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon

Etowah Historical Society Coffee Club: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center; Gary Garrett, 256-490-5126

Order of the Eastern Star: Alabama City Chapter No. 345, 7 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Gadsden: Noon, Club House, 862 Chestnut St.

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

WEDNESDAY | 11.27

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; 256-546-5072

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center

THURSDAY | 11.28

CommUnity Thanksgiving Celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Venue at Coosa Landing

FRIDAY | 11.29

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Kim Nichols, Stan Hammett, Cody McCreary and Beverly Keel; $6, food cooked to order; 256-549-7195

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Noccalula Falls Park; 4 p.m., Santa’s arrival

SATURDAY | 11.30

No events scheduled

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama