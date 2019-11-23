“Almighty God, you have knit together your elect in one communion and fellowship in the mystical body of your Son Christ our Lord: Give us grace so to follow your blessed saints in all virtuous and godly living ... .” (Book of Common Prayer, page 380)

The above is the opening prayer for the celebration of “All Saints Day,” celebrated on Nov. 1 or the Sunday after. The feast is a sacred time to recognize and celebrate the eternal thread connecting God’s people to God and one another from the appearance of the first humans until “the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20b)

And what does “all virtuous and godly living” look like? Jesus’ explanation is recorded in the Gospel of Luke. Jesus shows us not only what it looks like, but also what it does not look like. He shows us how to live and how not to live if we are to follow the saints, the people of God, who have gone before us, and if we are to provide a path to those saints who will follow us.

“Jesus looked up at his disciples and said: ‘Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you will be filled. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh. Blessed are you when people hate you, and when they exclude you, revile you and defame you on account of the Son of Man. Rejoice in that day and leap for joy, for surely your reward is great in heaven; for that is what their ancestors did to the prophets.

“But woe to you who are rich, for you have received your consolation. Woe to you who are full now, for you will be hungry. Woe to you who are laughing now, for you will mourn and weep. Woe to you when all speak well of you, for that is what their ancestors did to the false prophets.” (Luke 6:20-26)

Luke’s version of the Beatitudes from what is commonly called the “Sermon on the Plain” differs from Matthew’s Sermon on the Mount” (Matthew. 5:1-12) in that the spiritual hunger and poverty and mourning have become earthly, physical hunger, poverty and mourning.

Jesus also adds the “woe” statements to remind his followers of the results of not “following the Saints in ‘all virtuous and Godly living.’”

Jesus continues: “But I say to you that listen, Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you. If anyone strikes you on the cheek, offer the other also; and from anyone who takes away your coat do not withhold even your shirt. Give to everyone who begs from you; and if anyone takes away your goods, do not ask for them again. Do to others as you would have them do to you.” (Luke 6:27-31)

I suspect that Jesus’ final challenge to His listeners, ending with “The Golden Rule,” turned their worlds upside down and caused them to question their desire to follow Him. I believe today that if we take this challenge as Jesus’ charge to us, that it will cause us to question our commitment to Him and to God’s people as well. I also believe we can draw our strength to follow Jesus from that “Great Cloud of Witnesses,” those Saints of God, who have come before us, who now surround us and who will follow us.

What a blessing to be in such good company on our earthly journey!

The Rev. Ben Alford is the former part-time rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.