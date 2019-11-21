The Weems Hospital board got a chance to hear directly from the public and, to no one’s surprise, they did not all agree.

The Weems Memorial Hospital board heard quite a bit from the standing-room-only audience that filled the courthouse annex for a public hearing last week, focused on a pair of management proposals the board is considering for the hospital’s future.

To no one’s surprise, there was nowhere near a consensus, although most everyone who spoke agreed on one thing.

The hospital, and especially its committed staffers, provide a valuable and much-needed service to patients, with tender and loving care.

That’s pretty much where the unanimity ended.

At the outset of the Nov. 14 hearing, board chairman Doug Creamer warned there would be no tolerance for personal attacks, profanity or unseemly language in each speaker’s up to four minutes of allotted time.

As it turned out, that warning proved unneeded, as the hearing was marked by a high degree of impassioned, and highly civil, dialogue.

“We’re all on the same team, we’re all after the most affordable and best health care we can have in Franklin County,” said St. George Island’s Mason Bean, as he led off the speakers.

He didn’t shy away from voicing his view, though, with an endorsement of the Ascension Sacred Heart proposal, which if eventually approved, would mean the one of the nation’s largest hospital chain would take over Weems, close it as a 25-bed acute care hospital, invest a couple million dollars in modernizing the emergency room, and in addition expand its presence in the county with the addition of more primary and specialty care services.

A second proposal the Weems board, and the county commission, is considering comes from Alliant Management Services, a small for-profit management services company, that in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, is offering to manage Weems for $30,000 a month over five years.

“With Aliant, nothing changes, everything remains the same, but now we’re paying a management fee,” said Bean.

A handout presented by Weems to the audience prior to the hearing, which listed the comparative services of Weems, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf, and TMH, drew immediate outrage from some in the audience, since TMH, while backing the Alliant proposal, has not taken an active role in the rollout of the proposal.

“Nowhere is there an endorsement or provision in writing from (TMH),” said St. George Island’s Donna Butterfield, who held aloft the proposed Alliant contract.

“(The handout) is at best misleading and at worst maybe fraudulent,” she said. “Why are you trying to sway the community? You’re saying there’s Weems, Ascension, and TMH. Do we have a contract pending with TMH? They’re not going to come in here and provide these services.”

When Apalachicola’s Carol Brazsky then commented the financial data showed Sacred Heart in the red by $4 million as of June 2018, the back-and-forth was on.

“We have people who walk or rent vehicles or take golf carts. We need to keep our health care local unless we’re going to provide some shuttle service,” she said.

Apalachicola’s Tommy Luster also supported Weems. He said he’s lived in the county for 54 years, and watched when a little more than 20 years ago, when the then-manager of Weems also oversaw a hospital in Port St. Joe, pulled some shenanigans.

“A lot of our equipment was gone and in St. Joe,” he said. “I don’t know why we would want to go through that again. Are the people that live here going to use and support the hospital that’s here?

“I’ve been there for afib (atrial fibrillation), pneumonia, an accident with a table saw,” Luster said. “I use that hospital. If the people of Franklin County would use that hospital, it could support itself.”

Susan Leach, an advanced registered nurse practitioner who has worked at Weems, said she didn’t like the sound of Alliant’s proposal when she heard the details.

“Red flags and bells went off all over the place,” she said, noting the company’s promises were in line with past hopes “that didn’t come to be.

“One of the things Sacred Heart said was a commitment. That says to me they’re not going to use things and toss us outside,” Leach said.

Carrabelle’s Gathana Parmenas said Sacred Heart’s red ink is understandable, because the system “has a history of supporting rural health care, (with) income from more profitable urban hospitals. They do not expect to make a profit or break-even in these rural places.”

She said it is unwise to pin hopes on expanding the swing bed program or bringing in surgery. “I don’t know why it would magically happen now,” said Parmenas. “You don’t have anesthesia (at Weems). I don’t know how many people go through surgery without anesthesiology.”

Weems radiology director Jeannie Sorrell followed by touting the excellence of the hospital’s staff. “We’re rural, we’re not bright and shiny. We have saved lives, we’ve given great news, we’ve given horrific news,” she said. “We’re small, we have old equipment. But that equipment does exactly what others people’s equipment does.

“Taking this hospital out of the community is going to put lives in danger,” she said, adding that having a hospital is a factor in visitors’ decision to visit or live here. “They do their research and they see what they have here, they choose Apalachicola because of that hospital.

“Don’t give it away. If you let Sacred Heart come in, you’re giving it away,” said Sorrell.

Two Apalachicola residents, George Coon, who moved here a decade ago, and Curtis Allen, who’s lived here all his life, both followed with an endorsement of Weems.

“I want Weems to stay here. It saved my life three times,” said Coon. “Sacred Heart would benefit its other hospitals in Panama City. I’m for keeping it Weems) here.”

Allen spoke briefly. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Weems,” he said. “Weems Memorial Hospital brought me back to life.”

Susie Strickland said a good friend of hers has been in Weems for six weeks. “I would be scared to death what would happen to our elders, dementia patients, what would happen to those folks locally if they didn’t have a place where they could get care,” she said.

“Having a local hospital is very important to this community. Having to go all the way to Port St. Joe for hospital care makes no sense whatsoever,” Strickland said. “I support a decision to keep Weems in this area.”

Eastpoint’s Liz Sisung said both her mother and her husband got very good treatment at Weems, and that she recently went to Sacred Heart for knee replacement surgery, and was always treated well. She said Alliant’s proposal would mean the county would be locked into a five-year deal without ever knowing what would come out of Alliant’s “thorough review. I don’t see facts of what they’re going to do. I don’t see the things being done that need to be done in Franklin County.

“I’d like to see upgraded equipment and that’s what Sacred Heart says they’re going to do,” she said. “I’m looking at it from the standpoint Weems has been great for community. I’ve been there and it’s been great.”

Patrice Williar was equally supportive. “I wouldn’t have my husband here today if Weems was not here,” she said. “The great care he received at Weems is the reason he’s still here with us.

“We’re going to lose jobs (with Sacred Heart), that’s a given,” she said. “People are coming here because it is a great community. They’re looking for good health care. We need to keep that ER here and open. TMH is trying to reach out to the smaller communities; we need to keep Weems right where it is.

“We’ve been paying those taxes since 2012. Now we’re supposed to build that hospital,” Williar said.

Kayle Mears voiced her support for Weems and its staff. “The long drive to Port St. Joe is not that long,” she said. “But it is in a life-or-death situation.”

Eastpoint businessman Cliff Butler, treasurer of the decade-old Weems healthcare foundation, said his views have evolved over time.

“At some time you reach a point where you need to cut your losses and do something different,” he said. “We’ve been with TMH for 15 years, what have they done for us? Yes, Weems has been great, we’ve always had great treatment. But can we afford the overhead of running a hospital with an average patient load of one?

“We have not had success with recruiting doctors, what’s going to change with that?” Butler asked. “I don’t have confidence in our county commission to also be running a hospital.

“They (Weems) are playing with numbers,” he said, a point later emphasized by Allan Feifer, president of the Concerned Citizens group, in his review of Weems finances.

“How will we play for it (a new hospital) out of the health care tax?” Butler said. “Sacred Heart is looking at locations in Eastpoint and St. George Island, they’re building a customer base. We’re not talking about doing away with the ER here. We need to talk with Sacred Heart for a first class ER with so many transition beds.”

St. George Island’s Debbie Flowers was the first to refer to where any new facility would be built. “We are talking about a county hospital here, we need an emergency room centrally located in the county,” she said. “Sacred Heart is willing to staff it, and willing to bring in new equipment.

“Weems has been a great place with great employees. Sacred Heart will hiring our staff out of Weems,” Flowers said. “It’s time to cut our losses and go forward in a positive way for Franklin County.”

Jennifer Tompkins, who moved here to work at Weems, said she thought Alliant’s proposal lacked details, and was way too broad.

“If we go down to a freestanding ER, we’re going to lost,” she said. “Poverty stricken people are going to lose.”

Amanda Byrd, who has worked at Weems since February, said she gotten to know her fellow employees, who “work tirelessly and they’re dedicated.”

She said Sacred Heart is proposing to cut about 60 percent of the current staff. “Who’s going to suffer? The local businesses, the grocery store. We need the support of you all.

“I have the honor of having been born in that hospital,” Byrd said. “Sacred Heart needs us, we certainly don’t need them.”

Dr. Heather Wells, who has a home on St. George Island and works for Sacred Heart, said “I’d love to be able to be in this county and take care of them here.

“I have people who come to me from Carrabelle. We’re not going to take that away,” said Wells. “I would love to see a few observation beds. I would like to keep people in the community.

“We don’t worry as much at Sacred Heart about the bottom line. We are here to take care of those who can’t take care of themselves,” she said. “I’m not Catholic but I love working for them.”

Apalachicola native Anthony Williams questioned what Sacred Heart’s financial interest is. “Is it truly for the people?” he asked. “You don’t need to take the hospital away from us. We need to keep our hospital right here for the people so we have access to it.”

Doris Carmichael, an ARNP at North Florida Medical Center, said she worked two years for Sacred Heart, and praised the organization, as well as that of Weems.

“It’s not the quality of care that anybody would argue with, it’s the resources, what you have to work with,” she said. “I work for the people in this community; they tell me where they want to go. They can choose another provider; we are consumer driven.

“It’s really a facility issue. I don’t think it’s the staff that’s an issue at all,” she said. “Weems has been hanging on year after year after year.”

The hospital board promised to consider all the input and report back soon with a decision on where they want to head.

“We may disagree but we all want the best for the community,” said Weems interim CEO David Walker, “We hear your concerns, and that sales tax helps support the hospital. You have a right to voice your concerns.”

Stay tuned next week for more on the public’s view, and the concern by Apalachicola and Carrabelle elected officials regarding where any replacement facility would be located.