The desire for safety is innate in human beings. A recent compilation of “Alabama’s safest cities” caught our attention for that reason, and because three Etowah County municipalities were on the list and one of them was at the top.

Rainbow City was ranked as the safest city in Alabama by HomeSnacks.net, a North Carolina website that, according to “about us” entry, “combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies to help you understand what it’s like to live in different communities across the country.”

For example, it turned to 2018 crime statistics reported by local police departments to the FBI to quantify the safest cities (5,000 or greater in population). The criteria were violent and property crimes per 100,000 population.

Rainbow City’s population is less than a tenth of that, of course, but the per capita numbers show it with 10 violent and 523 property crimes per 100,000, the best numbers in Alabama.

Southside was ranked No. 5 (Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Daleville were between it and its across-the-Coosa neighbor).

Glencoe also made the top 10 at No. 8, behind Pleasant Grove and Pelham and ahead of Daphne and Satsuma.

Across the spectrum, however, Gadsden was listed among the state’s most dangerous cities, although it dropped from No. 3 last year to No. 6 in the latest rankings (behind, Fairfield, Anniston, Lannett, Birmingham and Tarrant, and ahead of Troy, Andalusia, Greenville and Scottsboro).

Gadsden’s numbers showed 1,056 violent and 7,087 property crimes per 100,000. We’re sure no one in the police department is happy with those statistics, although we’ll play “glass half full” and note the city’s progress from last year just as we salute the three municipalities who earned the safest label.

We’ll also point out that law enforcement often is placed in a reactive position to crimes — they can’t be everywhere, all the time, stopping or catching bad guys and girls. Individuals bear much of the responsibility for keeping themselves from becoming crime victims. Here are some ways to do that, courtesy of WebMD:

1. Trust your instincts; if something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t.

2. Pay attention to your surroundings, whether you’re in a well-lit area with people around or a dark, isolated location. Criminals love to catch people off guard.

3. Don’t make it easy for criminals (something we’ve preached for years). Lock your home or apartment and vehicle doors, don’t leave potential loot visible inside your vehicle and don’t leave your purse, wallet or cellphone on your desk.

4. Pay attention to people around you, even if it’s someone you know. If you sense any warning signs or something that makes you feel uncomfortable, engage your mental alert button.

5. Don’t show weakness when you’re out in public; criminals feed on it and if someone’s giving off vibes of being frightened and avoids eye contact with others, it’s akin to a flashing “victim” sign.

6. Have an escape plan for every situation, whether you are at home or in public.

7. Get yourself in shape — it will help you in other ways — and find a self-defense course that can help you learn how to fight back with the mindset of surviving, not whipping an attacker. (Also, there are no rules or niceties in such confrontations; for example, the eyes aren’t off limits.)

8. React quickly if you’re in a dangerous situation. Again, criminals count on surprising victims to where they won’t fight back; surprise the criminals instead.

We’ll offer some home burglary prevention tips as the Christmas gift season approaches (and those targets become more enticing).

There of course are no guarantees any of them will be successful 100% of the time, but they’ll turn the odds in your favor.