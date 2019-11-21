A 30-year-old Carrabelle man suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle slid off U.S. 98 and hit a mailbox.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, John Edward Nunez was aboard a 2007 Honda, headed eastbound, at about 4:45 p.m. when he “applied the brakes and began to slide overturning on the right side.”

The motorcycle left the pavement on to the south shoulder, and its front collided with a mailbox. Nunez was not wearing a helmet; the crash was not considered alcohol-related.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Carrabelle Police Department, Weems EMS and Lanark First Responders.