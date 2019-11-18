Rocky Ali Beamon, a three-time killer who publicly professed his hatred for sex offenders, had his wish granted Friday when he was sentenced to death for the 2017 murder of 27-year-old Nicholas Anderson.

Beamon had been previously sentenced to die on Jan. 28 for killing a fellow inmate in 2012 at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Jackson County. He had pleaded guilty to the crime and waived his right to trial.

Anderson, who was serving time on a child molestation charge, was Beamon’s cellmate at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution on Jan. 22, 2017 when he was killed. He was found bound and strangled, his neck cut with a homemade weapon, according to a news release issued Monday by the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Beamon’s victim in the 2012 homicide was Brian Hunsicker, a registered sex offender. Beamon stalked Hunsicker for days before the victim was choked and stabbed more than 80 times with a homemade shank in the shower of the prison dormitory, reports said.

In May of 2018, Beamon wrote a letter to 14th District Judicial Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson in which he professed that killing sex offenders "was the best feeling I’ve had in a long time."

He pledged to continue targeting victims if he was not sentenced to death.

"I’ll do my best to eliminate every single one until one of three things happens: (1) someone kills me, (2) I run out of people to kill, or (3) they put me where I can kill no more, death row," the letter said.

He told Judge Patterson "if you don’t send me to death row, I vow to dedicate my next (killing) to you."

Beamon killed Hunsicker and Anderson while serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of a woman from whom he had purchased drugs.

First Judicial Circuit Court Judge Darlene Dickey issued the death sentence verdict handed down Friday.

Beamon had been held prior to sentencing at the Florida State Prison under close management in a single-man cell, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.